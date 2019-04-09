Preseason firsts: Texans to face 2 opponents for first time

Whitney Mercilus #59 of the Houston Texans celebrates after recovering a fumble in the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 4, 2016 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - The Houston Texans opponents for the 2019 preseason are set.

The Texans announced Tuesday the team will host the Detroit Lions and the Los Angeles Rams, and will play on the road at the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys.

Exact times and dates will be released in the future.

Houston will open the preseason at Lambeau Field in Week 1. The Texans face the Packers for the first time in history during the preseason. The teams have played four times during the regular season.

In the week leading up to the Packers game, the teams will have joint practices in Green Bay.

The Texans host the Lions the following week, then travel to Dallas for Week 3.

Houston and Detroit have never met in the preseason. In their four regular-season matchups, the Texans are 3-1 and have won three in a row.

The Texans-Cowboys matchup marks the 11th preseason matchup between the intrastate rivals. The Texans lead the series 6-4.

The team closes out the preseason by hosting the defending NFC champion Rams. The Texans are 1-1 against LA in the preseason.

Houston Texans 2019 preseason schedule (home games in caps/bold):

Week 1 at Green Bay Packers TBA

Week 2 DETROIT LIONS TBA

Week 3 at Dallas Cowboys TBA

Week 4 LOS ANGELES RAMS TBA

