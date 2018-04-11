Houston Texans 2018 preseason schedule released

HOUSTON - The Texans will face the Chiefs, 49ers, Rams and Cowboys in the preseason this year.

Houston opens the preseason on the road against Kansas City before returning home to host the 49ers in the second week. Houston then visits Los Angeles to take on the Rams before returning back to Houston to face the Cowboys to close the preseason.

Houston has faced Kansas City three previous times in the preseason. The Texans have won the last two matchups, in 2006 and 2009, after losing the first matchup in 2002.

The Texans and 49ers have squared off five times in the preseason before this year. Houston is 4-1 against San Francisco in the preseason.

The Texans haven't faced the Rams in the preseason since 2006, when Houston won 27-20. That was the only preseason meeting between the teams.

The Texans end the preseason against the Cowboys. It will be the 10th time the teams have met in the preseason. Houston leads the matchup with a 5-4 record.

Houston played against the Chiefs, 49ers and Rams during the regular season last year.

Preseason schedule: (Exact dates/times TBD)

Week 1 (August 9-13) - at Kansas City Chiefs

Week 2 (August 16-20) - vs. San Francisco 49ers

Week 3 (August 23-26) - at Los Angeles Rams

Week 4 (August 30-31) - vs. Dallas Cowboys

