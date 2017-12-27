Houston Rockets center Clint Capela out next 2 games

Clint Capela #15 of the Houston Rockets and Cody Zeller #40 of the Charlotte Hornets battle for the basketball during their game at Toyota Center on December 21, 2015 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets will be without center Clint Capela for the next two games.

The team announced Wednesday that Capela has a right orbital fracture and will miss the Rockets' games at Boston on Thursday and at Washington on Friday. He will be re-evaluated later this week.

Capela had missed three of the team’s last five games while dealing with a heel injury before he played 30 minutes in the Rockets' most recent game on Christmas Day at Oklahoma City. He scored 19 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the team’s 112-107 loss.

