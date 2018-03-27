Watch Houston Open golf special Wednesday on KPRC2

HOUSTON - KPRC2 will bring you the Houston Open golf special Wednesday evening.

Some of golf's biggest names will be in town for the Houston Open and a chance to be crowned a champion.

Randy McIlvoy and Rachel McNeill will host the special at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday on KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com.

KPRC2 and Click2Houston.com are all over the tournament, from the pro-am to the final round.

We will show how to get the best fan experience and what's new for 2018. And we'll look at the biggest names to watch, including top-ten ranked players Jordan Spieth, Justin Rose and Rickie Fowler, as well as Henrik Stenson, Phil Mickelson and defending champion Russell Henley.

Tune in Wednesday night to catch all the action!

The Houston Open runs from March 26 through April 1 at the Golf Club of Houston.

