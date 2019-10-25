Houston Dynamo name National Soccer Hall of Famer Tab Ramos new head coach

Getty Images

HOUSTON - National Soccer Hall of Fame member Tab Ramos was named the head coach of the Houston Dynamo, the MLS club said in an announcement Friday.

Ramos, 53, replaced Wilmer Cabrera, who parted ways with the team in August 2019.

Before joining the Dynamo, Ramos served as the head coach of the U.S. Under-20 National Team and as the U.S. Soccer youth technical director. As head coach of the U.S. U-20, Ramos led the team to the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019. Ramos also served as assistant coach to the U.S. men's national soccer team during the 2014 World Cup.

"I'm excited to join the Houston Dynamo organization and I'm looking forward to the challenge of leading this group of players," Ramos said.

Ramos is also a decorated soccer player. The Uruguay native represented the United States in the 1990, 1994 and 1998 FIFA World Cups, the 1995 Copa América and the 1988 Seoul Olympics.

Ramos was inducted into the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2005.



