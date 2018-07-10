Houston's James Harden, Chris Paul and DeAndre Hopkins named on Sports Illustrated fashion list

HOUSTON - Sports Illustrated has released its 2018 "Fashionable 50" list Tuesday and three Houston sports stars made the cut: Houston Rockets stars James Harden and Chris Paul and the Houston Texans' DeAndre Hopkins.

Harden, Paul and Hopkins were chosen in the Wild-Style, Sneaker-Heads and Rising Stars categories, respectively.

MVP Harden was named in the Wild-Style category. He has been sporting his signature beard for years, but the basketball star’s outfit at the ESPY’s awards last month became a hot topic of discussion. He was seen wearing a black-and-tan patterned coat with matching trousers, and an oversized necklace that received mixed reviews. In addition to Sports Illustrated, Harden was also featured for his style on the cover of the April edition of GQ.

Paul came in second after Kyrie Irving in the Sneaker-Heads category. The NBA veteran joined the Rockets just last year, but has made a name for himself in H-town, from sporting cowboy boots paired with a cowboy hat to a T-shirt paired with Jordans. Paul says that every now and then, he will occasionally pair dressier outfits with sneakers.

Hopkins placed fourth in the Rising Stars category. In a recent post on Instagram, the football player can be seen wearing a plaid shirt and ripped denim jeans paired with shiny black loafers.

Sports Illustrated noted that Hopkins draws inspiration from the singer Pharrell.



“Pharrell is someone that I look up to,” Hopkins told Sports Illustrated. “Just because he is different and he always does (collaborations) with other brands and none of them look the same.”

Beyond Houston's athletes, some other A-list sports stars that made the list include tennis greats Venus and Serena Williams, soccer star Christiana Ronaldo and the New York Giants' Odell Beckham Jr.



