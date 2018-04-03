Houston Astros to receive World Series rings at Tuesday's game

The Houston Astros celebrate defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

HOUSTON - Members of the 2017 World Series championship team will receive their championship rings during a ceremony prior to Tuesday's game.

The game starts at 7:10 p.m.

The big question was how the rings would look. Not even Astros owner Jim Crane would give KPRC2's Cathy Hernandez a hint.

“I can’t show you the design because nobody’s really seen it, but a few people, but throughout the week, the rest of the owners will get their rings on Wednesday, then the staff," Crane said. "We’ll give away hundreds, and hundreds of rings, to our entire staff.”

The entire staff included everyone from team store employees to ushers and custodians at the park. In fact, the number 1,332 rings purchased by the Astros is the second-largest number in Major League Baseball history. The Cubs hold the record for the most rings ever bought.

After the World Series win last year, the team took bids on who would design the championship ring. The organization chose Jostens, a company based in Minneapolis.

Crane said every single position in the organization is important to its success.

“I’ve had a lot of these jobs, myself," Crane said. "I’ve parked cars at stadiums when I was a kid and did a lot of the jobs that contribute to the game and everybody pitches in to make it happen. A lot of times we’re focused on the players. They’re great and they win ball games, but there’s a lot that has to happen to make that work.”

"Houston Strong" was expected to to be a major component of the ring, showing the Astros' success after Hurricane Harvey.

After the ceremony, people will be able to buy their own ring at the Official World Champion Jewelry Collection store in Union Station, next to the team store. A gold carpet welcomes fans inside.

During Saturday’s game, the team will hand out commemorative championship rings to 10,000 fans.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.