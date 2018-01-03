Houston Astros release spring training schedule

Jose Altuve is introduced before Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on October 16, 2017 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

HOUSTON - It seems like just yesterday the Houston Astros won their first World Series title over the Dodgers, but now it’s time to think about 2018.

The team on Wednesday announced dates for Spring Training in West Palm Beach, Florida.

DOCUMENT: View spring training game schedule for Astros

Pitchers and catchers will report to camp on Feb. 14, and then hold their first workout the next day. The full squad is not due in until Feb. 19, with the first full-squad workout slated for Feb. 20.

The team will also mix in a trip to the White House at some point during spring training.

