Houston-area families tell different stories from Hawaii's volcanic eruption

HAWAII - The Grenier family from Santa Fe decided years ago that they would visit all 50 states with their children.

They now had only one state left.

They booked a Hawaii vacation months ago. Then the Santa Fe High School shooting happened.

Josh and Kelly Grenier are both teachers at other Santa Fe schools. Their boys, Andrew and Aiden, attend other Santa Fe schools.

“It was a tough few days” going back to school after the shooting, Kelly Grenier said.

They kept their vacation plans. And then the Kilauea volcano erupted, and the lava flows grew more destructive.

“We wanted to see the lava,” Kelly Grenier said. “It’s pretty cool to be here during this historic event.”

They had to cancel their trip to the Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. But have enjoyed every minute on the Big Island.

“It’s pretty exciting,” Andrew said.

A woman from The Woodlands also booked a Big Island vacation months ago, and kept it.

Another man, Jim West, who lived in Brazoria County, was one of those who lost their homes to lava.

