Hilarious: Moody Gardens' penguin named Watt 'preps' for Saturday's game

HOUSTON - A 5-year-old penguin at Moody Gardens named Watt is “preparing” for Saturday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.
In an adorable, game-style video Moody Gardens officials gave the penguins a football and watched what happened. Basically, the penguins – including Watt -- shooed the ball into their water feature.
Watch the 3 feet tall, 35 pounder’s moves in the video above or the social post below.
The King penguin met its namesake, Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt, in 2013.
