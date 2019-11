Humble face off against C.E. King in state high school football playoff game on Nov. 16, 2019. (Screengrab from Texan Live livecast)

HOUSTON - In partnership with Texan Live, we streamed today's Texas high school football playoff game between C.E King High School and Humble High School at Turner Stadium.

The game started at 4 p.m. and for a majority of the game, Humble High School dominated. They closed out the game with a 24-14 win over C.E. King.

