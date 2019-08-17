HSFB spotlight: Pearland Oilers

PEARLAND, Texas - In a couple of weeks, a new high school football season will kick off across the Greater Houston area.

One of the top teams in the area is the Pearland Oilers and the team is looking for another successful season at The Rig.

Last season, Pearland rocked a 10-0 start throughout the regular season before a disappointing loss to Dickinson in the first round of the playoffs.

The team is ready to overcome that surprising first-round exit.

Spotlight on Pearland

2018 results: 10-1 record, lost in the first round to Dickinson 49-21

Players to watch

Quarterback J.D. Head looks to be one of the best QBs in the area and threw for 2,250 yards and 24 touchdowns last season. He has 10 college offers including one from Kansas, a Power 5 school. He’s committed to Louisiana Tech.

Head’s top target is Jaden Piece, who scored nine touchdowns last season and racked up 551 receiving yards.

The defense only returns three starters, but defensive back Kele Linton and linebacker Anton Simieou look to be studs.

This week, KPRC 2 Sports caught up with the Oilers and spoke with coach Ricky Tullos, as well as Head and Piece.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.