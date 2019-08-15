High School

HSFB spotlight: Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes

By Randy McIlvoy - Sports Director

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - In a matter of a couple of weeks, a new high school football season will kick off across the Greater Houston area.

One of the teams to watch this fall is the Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes.

The Buffs had a season to remember in 2018 finishing 15-1 on their way to a 5A state runner-up finish after their loss to Aledo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here’s how the 2019 Marshall Squad shakes out:

2018: 15-1, 5A state finalist (lost to Aledo in finals)

Players to watch

  • Dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby accounted for 1,969 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 776 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2018.
  • Athlete Devon Achane accounted for 37 total touchdowns in 2018.
  • Defensive end Warren Robinson had 24 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks in 2018.

This week, KPRC 2 Sports caught up with the Buffaloes and spoke with head coach James Williams and Hornsby.

