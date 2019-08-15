HSFB spotlight: Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - In a matter of a couple of weeks, a new high school football season will kick off across the Greater Houston area.
One of the teams to watch this fall is the Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes.
The Buffs had a season to remember in 2018 finishing 15-1 on their way to a 5A state runner-up finish after their loss to Aledo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
Here’s how the 2019 Marshall Squad shakes out:
Spotlight on Fort Bend Marshall
2018: 15-1, 5A state finalist (lost to Aledo in finals)
Players to watch
- Dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby accounted for 1,969 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 776 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2018.
- Athlete Devon Achane accounted for 37 total touchdowns in 2018.
- Defensive end Warren Robinson had 24 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks in 2018.
This week, KPRC 2 Sports caught up with the Buffaloes and spoke with head coach James Williams and Hornsby.
