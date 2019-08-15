HSFB spotlight: Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - In a matter of a couple of weeks, a new high school football season will kick off across the Greater Houston area.

One of the teams to watch this fall is the Fort Bend Marshall Buffaloes.

The Buffs had a season to remember in 2018 finishing 15-1 on their way to a 5A state runner-up finish after their loss to Aledo at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

Here’s how the 2019 Marshall Squad shakes out:

Spotlight on Fort Bend Marshall

2018: 15-1, 5A state finalist (lost to Aledo in finals)

Players to watch

Dual-threat quarterback Malik Hornsby accounted for 1,969 yards, 23 passing touchdowns, 776 rushing yards and 13 rushing touchdowns in 2018.

Athlete Devon Achane accounted for 37 total touchdowns in 2018.

Defensive end Warren Robinson had 24 tackles for a loss and 12 sacks in 2018.

This week, KPRC 2 Sports caught up with the Buffaloes and spoke with head coach James Williams and Hornsby.

