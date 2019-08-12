5 things to know about Katy HS football as Tigers prepare for 2019 season

KATY, Texas - The Katy Tigers football team kicked-off fall practice Monday morning.

“It’s an exciting day,” Katy head coach Gary Joseph said. “If they’re not excited, then we are doing the wrong thing.”

The Tigers will open the season against North Shore, the defending state champions.

Here are five things to know about Katy football:

1. Head coach Gary Joseph

Joseph is entering his 16th season at Katy High School. Over that time, he has guided the Tigers to four state championships and 15 trips to the playoffs. He has 201 wins as head coach, ranking him 14th among active coaches in Texas.

2. The opener against North Shore

The Tigers had only two losses in 2018, both at hands of North Shore. The two heavyweights will square-off on Aug. 29 at North Shore.

3. Tough schedule

Katy will play three playoff teams outside of their Katy Independent School District schedule, including Atascocita in Week 2. The Eagles went 11-2 last season.

4. Experienced signal-caller

The Tigers will have Bronson McClelland back under center. The junior guided the Tigers to 10 wins a year ago. The junior has played in 19 games for Katy during his career. He threw just four touchdowns as a freshman, but 21 as a sophomore in 2018.

5. Rivalry game

On Oct. 25, the Tigers will face its biggest rival Cinco Ranch. Last year, the Tigers crushed the Cougars 70-17.

