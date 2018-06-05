Astros select Outfielder Seth Beer in 1st round of 2018 Major League Baseball Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. - World Champion Houston Astros select Outfielder Seth Beer in the first round of The 2018 Major League Baseball draft Monday night.
Beer, 21, who is a junior at Clemson University.
The Astros hold the 28th overall pick in the opening round, then, barring any trades, were scheduled to select third-to-last in each of the remaining 39 rounds.
Here's a few things to know about this year's Major League Baseball draft:
WHEN: Starts Monday at 6 p.m. CT and continues for 40 rounds over three days, with first two rounds (and two "competitive balance rounds") from MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. Rounds 3-10 on Tuesday and rounds 11-40 on Wednesday will be held via conference calls with teams, with picks streamed live on MLB.com.
FIRST PICK: Detroit Tigers have No. 1 overall pick for second time, and first since taking Rice pitcher Matt Anderson in 1997.
ORDER: Determined by reverse order of finish in overall standings from last season. (Scroll down to see the full draft order.)
TOP PROSPECTS: Auburn right-hander Casey Mize, Florida right-hander Brady Singer, Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart, Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal, Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm, Florida third baseman Jonathan India and Arizona high school lefty Matthew Liberatore.
ON THE CLOCK: Teams have 4 minutes to make picks in first round, and 1 minute in first competitive balance round, second round, second competitive balance round, compensatory picks and rounds 3-10. Rest of draft has selections without time delays.
COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUNDS: These rounds give teams with lowest revenues and smallest markets opportunity to get additional picks. Eight selections awarded picks for competitive balance round A following first round through formula that considers winning percentage and revenue. Six additional teams received picks for competitive balance round B following second round. Competitive balance picks can be traded up until a few hours before draft begins, but teams not permitted to deal any other picks in draft.
SIGNING DEADLINE: Teams must sign drafted players, other than those who were college seniors, by July 6. Players who have exhausted their college eligibility have until one week before 2019 draft to sign.
|June 4-6
|First Round
1. Detroit
2. San Francisco
3. Philadelphia
4. Chicago White Sox
5. Cincinnati
6. N.Y. Mets
7. San Diego
8. Atlanta
9. Oakland
10. Pittsburgh
11. Baltimore
12. Toronto
13. Miami
14. Seattle
15. Texas
16. Tampa Bay
17. L.A. Angels
18. Kansas City
19. St. Louis
20. Minnesota
21. Milwaukee
22. Colorado
23. N.Y. Yankees
24. Chicago Cubs
25. Arizona
26. Boston
27. Washington
28. Houston
29. Cleveland
30. L.A. Dodgers
|Compensation Picks
31. Tampa Bay (Alex Cobb-Orioles; Baltimore forfeited its second-round pick)
32. Tampa Bay (Not signing Drew Rasmussen)
33. Kansas City (Lorenzo Cain-Brewers; Milwaukee forfeited its third-round pick)
34. Kansas City (Eric Hosmer-Padres; San Diego forfeited its second-round pick)
35. Cleveland (Carlos Santana-Phillies; Philadelphia forfeited its second-round pick)
|Competitive Balance Round A
36. Pittsburgh
37. Baltimore
38. San Diego
39. Arizona
40. Kansas City
41. Cleveland
42. Colorado
43. St. Louis
|Second Round
44. Detroit
45. San Francisco
46. Chicago White Sox
47. Cincinnati
48. N.Y. Mets
49. Atlanta
50. Oakland
51. Pittsburgh
52. Toronto
53. Miami
54. Seattle
55. Texas
56. Tampa Bay
57. L.A. Angels
58. Kansas City
59. Minnesota
60. Milwaukee
61. N.Y. Yankees
62. Chicago Cubs
63. Arizona
64. Boston
65. Washington
66. Houston
67. Cleveland
68. L.A. Dodgers
|Competitive Balance Round B
69. Miami
70. Oakland
71. Tampa Bay
72. Cincinnati
73. Milwaukee
74. San Diego (from Minnesota)
Compensation picks
75. St. Louis (Lance Lynn-Twins; Minnesota forfeited its third-round pick)
76. Colorado (Greg Holland-Cardinals; St. Louis forfeited its second-round pick)
77. Chicago Cubs (Wade Davis-Rockies; Colorado forfeited its second-round pick)
78. Chicago Cubs (Jake Arrieta-Phillies; Philadelphia forfeited its third-round pick)
|Third Round
79. Detroit
80. San Francisco
81. Chicago White Sox
82. Cincinnati
83. N.Y. Mets
84. San Diego
85. Oakland
86. Pittsburgh
87. Baltimore
88. Toronto
89. Miami
90. Seattle
91. Texas
92. Tampa Bay
93. L.A. Angels
94. Kansas City
95. St. Louis
96. Colorado
97. N.Y. Yankees
98. Chicago Cubs
99. Arizona
100. Boston
101. Washington
102. Houston
103. Cleveland
104. L.A. Dodgers
|Rounds 4-40
Detroit
San Francisco
Philadelphia
Chicago White Sox
Cincinnati
N.Y. Mets
San Diego
Atlanta
Oakland
Pittsburgh
Baltimore
Toronto
Miami
Seattle
Texas
Tampa Bay
L.A. Angels
Kansas City
St. Louis
Minnesota
Milwaukee
Colorado
N.Y. Yankees
Chicago Cubs
Arizona
Boston
Washington
Houston
Cleveland
L.A. Dodgers
