Astros select Outfielder Seth Beer in 1st round of 2018 Major League Baseball Draft

SECAUCUS, N.J. - World Champion Houston Astros select Outfielder Seth Beer in the first round of The 2018 Major League Baseball draft Monday night.

Beer, 21, who is a junior at Clemson University.

The Astros hold the 28th overall pick in the opening round, then, barring any trades, were scheduled to select third-to-last in each of the remaining 39 rounds.

Here's a few things to know about this year's Major League Baseball draft:

WHEN: Starts Monday at 6 p.m. CT and continues for 40 rounds over three days, with first two rounds (and two "competitive balance rounds") from MLB Network studios in Secaucus, New Jersey. Rounds 3-10 on Tuesday and rounds 11-40 on Wednesday will be held via conference calls with teams, with picks streamed live on MLB.com.

FIRST PICK: Detroit Tigers have No. 1 overall pick for second time, and first since taking Rice pitcher Matt Anderson in 1997.

ORDER: Determined by reverse order of finish in overall standings from last season. (Scroll down to see the full draft order.)

TOP PROSPECTS: Auburn right-hander Casey Mize, Florida right-hander Brady Singer, Georgia Tech catcher Joey Bart, Oregon State second baseman Nick Madrigal, Wichita State third baseman Alec Bohm, Florida third baseman Jonathan India and Arizona high school lefty Matthew Liberatore.

ON THE CLOCK: Teams have 4 minutes to make picks in first round, and 1 minute in first competitive balance round, second round, second competitive balance round, compensatory picks and rounds 3-10. Rest of draft has selections without time delays.

COMPETITIVE BALANCE ROUNDS: These rounds give teams with lowest revenues and smallest markets opportunity to get additional picks. Eight selections awarded picks for competitive balance round A following first round through formula that considers winning percentage and revenue. Six additional teams received picks for competitive balance round B following second round. Competitive balance picks can be traded up until a few hours before draft begins, but teams not permitted to deal any other picks in draft.

SIGNING DEADLINE: Teams must sign drafted players, other than those who were college seniors, by July 6. Players who have exhausted their college eligibility have until one week before 2019 draft to sign.

June 4-6 First Round

1. Detroit

2. San Francisco

3. Philadelphia

4. Chicago White Sox

5. Cincinnati

6. N.Y. Mets

7. San Diego

8. Atlanta

9. Oakland

10. Pittsburgh

11. Baltimore

12. Toronto

13. Miami

14. Seattle

15. Texas

16. Tampa Bay

17. L.A. Angels

18. Kansas City

19. St. Louis

20. Minnesota

21. Milwaukee

22. Colorado

23. N.Y. Yankees

24. Chicago Cubs

25. Arizona

26. Boston

27. Washington

28. Houston

29. Cleveland

30. L.A. Dodgers

Compensation Picks

31. Tampa Bay (Alex Cobb-Orioles; Baltimore forfeited its second-round pick)

32. Tampa Bay (Not signing Drew Rasmussen)

33. Kansas City (Lorenzo Cain-Brewers; Milwaukee forfeited its third-round pick)

34. Kansas City (Eric Hosmer-Padres; San Diego forfeited its second-round pick)

35. Cleveland (Carlos Santana-Phillies; Philadelphia forfeited its second-round pick)

Competitive Balance Round A

36. Pittsburgh

37. Baltimore

38. San Diego

39. Arizona

40. Kansas City

41. Cleveland

42. Colorado

43. St. Louis

Second Round

44. Detroit

45. San Francisco

46. Chicago White Sox

47. Cincinnati

48. N.Y. Mets

49. Atlanta

50. Oakland

51. Pittsburgh

52. Toronto

53. Miami

54. Seattle

55. Texas

56. Tampa Bay

57. L.A. Angels

58. Kansas City

59. Minnesota

60. Milwaukee

61. N.Y. Yankees

62. Chicago Cubs

63. Arizona

64. Boston

65. Washington

66. Houston

67. Cleveland

68. L.A. Dodgers

Competitive Balance Round B

69. Miami

70. Oakland

71. Tampa Bay

72. Cincinnati

73. Milwaukee

74. San Diego (from Minnesota)

Compensation picks

75. St. Louis (Lance Lynn-Twins; Minnesota forfeited its third-round pick)

76. Colorado (Greg Holland-Cardinals; St. Louis forfeited its second-round pick)

77. Chicago Cubs (Wade Davis-Rockies; Colorado forfeited its second-round pick)

78. Chicago Cubs (Jake Arrieta-Phillies; Philadelphia forfeited its third-round pick)

Third Round

79. Detroit

80. San Francisco

81. Chicago White Sox

82. Cincinnati

83. N.Y. Mets

84. San Diego

85. Oakland

86. Pittsburgh

87. Baltimore

88. Toronto

89. Miami

90. Seattle

91. Texas

92. Tampa Bay

93. L.A. Angels

94. Kansas City

95. St. Louis

96. Colorado

97. N.Y. Yankees

98. Chicago Cubs

99. Arizona

100. Boston

101. Washington

102. Houston

103. Cleveland

104. L.A. Dodgers

Rounds 4-40

Detroit

San Francisco

Philadelphia

Chicago White Sox

Cincinnati

N.Y. Mets

San Diego

Atlanta

Oakland

Pittsburgh

Baltimore

Toronto

Miami

Seattle

Texas

Tampa Bay

L.A. Angels

Kansas City

St. Louis

Minnesota

Milwaukee

Colorado

N.Y. Yankees

Chicago Cubs

Arizona

Boston

Washington

Houston

Cleveland

L.A. Dodgers

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.