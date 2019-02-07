Here's what the Rockets did before the NBA trade deadline

Iman Shumpert is headed to Houston and James Ennis is headed to the Philadelphia 76ers in deals done before the 2019 traded deadline.

HOUSTON - The NBA trade deadline came and went and for the Rockets, but general manager Daryl Morey did make a couple of moves.

The initial move came Wednesday, when Morey got a deal done with Sacramento for forward Iman Shumpert. The deal involved three teams with Cleveland landing Brandon Knight, Marquese Chriss and a lottery-protected first round pick from Houston.

The movement continued for Morey and the Rockets. In the deal to land Shumpert, the team also acquired Wade Baldwin and Nik Stauskas from the Cavaliers. Both were quickly sent packing to the Indiana Pacers.

Shumpert joined the Rockets in Sacramento and is flying back to Houston with the team. He is expected to practice at Toyota Center on Friday. He averaged just under 10 points per game with the Kings this season. He also won an NBA title with Cleveland in the 2015-16 season.

Before Thursday’s deadline, the Rockets also sent James Ennis to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for a second-round pick in 2021, according to reports.

The Rockets have won three straight games and host Oklahoma City on Saturday night.

