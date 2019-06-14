Here is what Texans coach Bill O'Brien had to say about the team this week

HOUSTON - The Texans have wrapped up their offseason schedule completing conditioning, the draft, rookie camp, OTA’s and their mandatory mini-camp this week at NRG Park.

Now it’s time for a short break before the team opens training camp in late July. After two years of holding camp at The Greenbrier in West Virginia, the Texans have moved camp headquarters back to Houston, where several workouts will be open to the fans. Those dates have yet to be released.

Wednesday, head coach Bill O’Brien met with the media talking about all things football as the team prepares for the new season ahead.

Here are the top three comments from O’Brien’s time at the podium after practice on Wednesday:

O’Brien on how his offensive line is looking so far:

"I think without pads, so I think you really have to qualify that answer to make sure that you know they don't have pads on. Everything on the front whether its offensive or defensive line, is determined by when you put the pads on. So, take that and qualify this answer however way you want to. They've improved. They've improved in their knowledge, they've improved in their technique. It's a very good group of guys, they work hard, they're in early, they stay late, they do a lot of things together off the field. I think Nick Martin does a great job leading that group. I think he’s a great leader. I think they've improved. Again, when we go to full pads let’s see how that improvement takes shape with full pads on."

O’Brien on running back depth and specifically what he wants out of his third running back:

"I think it's hard. I think you've got a good question there, and I think we have a candidate there in Josh Ferguson who's had a good spring for us. Hopefully, that carries over to training camp for him. But really that position is very unique, that 'sub-back' is what we call it. That third-down back is a very unique position. In the past, we've had guys like Arian Foster who was a three-down back. He was awesome in the passing game too, he wasn't just a runner, obviously. Then places I've been before, Kevin Faulk who visited us a couple weeks ago and Danny Woodhead. So, we've had sub-backs and we've got to continue to develop Josh Ferguson and see if he can be that guy. That's something that we're still talking about, evaluating and thinking about."

O’Brien on his relationship with quarterback Deshaun Watson since Watson arrived in Houston:

"I'll tell you, I think I give a lot of credit this offseason to Deshaun. He's done an excellent job of improving the things that we've asked him to improve. His grasp of our offense is light years ahead of where it was, obviously, when he first got here, but I would say even last year. He's been able to participate in OTAs, which is huge. Then I would say that most of his meetings during this nine-week span were with Tim Kelly and Carl Smith. Those guys did a great job. They were coaching it up. They were really in a good, positive communication with Deshaun the whole nine weeks. So, I think we've really gotten better there and I'm excited about where he's at right now."

