Here are the players signed to play football at Texas colleges after National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy day in the college football world.
Here's who signed to play college football in Texas:
Baylor
- Blake Bedier, OL, 6-6, 295, Lehi, Utah
- Tyrone Brown, OLB, 6-3, 205, Beaumont United, Beaumont, Texas
- Logan Compton, TE, 6-4, 216, Tomball, Tomball, Texas
- Davis DiVall, OG, 6-5, 285, Bridgton Academy, Bridgton, Maine
- Elijah Ellis, OT, 6-7, 300, Paris, Paris, Texas
- Jaylen Ellis, WR, 6-0, 187, Cedar Ridge, Round Rock, Texas
- T.J. Franklin, DL, 6-5, 280, Temple, Texas
- TJ Franklin, SDE, 6-5, 276, Temple, Temple, Texas
- Gabriel Hall, DT, 6-5, 280, Waller, Waller, Texas
- Isaiah Howard, SDE, 6-4, 285, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
- Matt Jones, OLB, 6-3, 230, Permian, Odessa, Texas
- Qualan Jones, RB, 5-10, 219, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas
- Peyton Powell, ATH, 6-2, 182, Permian, Odessa, Texas
- Garmon Randolph, TE, 6-6, 235, Jefferson, Jefferson, Ga.
- Noah Rauschenberg, K, 6-2, 185, Union, Tulsa, Okla.
- Sam Snyder, TE, 6-5, 215, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Fla.
- Yusuf Terry, WR, 6-3, 170, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
- Solomon Turner, S, 6-1, 209, Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas
- Hakeem Vance, S, 6-1, 200, Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Miss.
- Brandon White, ATH, 6-0, 170, Tascosa, Amarillo, Texas
- Harrison White, SDE, 6-5, 263, Klein, Spring, Texas
- Jonah White, ATH, 6-0, 190, Merkel, Merkel, Texas
- Will Williams, OLB, 6-2, 200, Chapin, El Paso, Texas
- Jacob Zeno, QB, 6-2, 188, John Jay, San Antonio, Texas
- Niadre Zouzoua, DL, 6-4, 245, Brockton, Mass.
Houston
- Ife Adeyi, WR, 5-9, 160, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
- Nelson Ceaser, WDE, 6-3, 220, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas
- Rodquice Chaney, OT, 6-4, 300, Alief Elsik, Houston, Texas
- De'Corian Clark, WR, 6-3, 200, O D Wyatt, Fort Worth, Texas
- Ronald Nunnery, S, 6-2, 205, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
- Patrick Paul, OT, 6-7, 315, Jersey Village, Houston, Texas
- Ke'Andre Street, WR, 6-3, 200, John Tyler, Tyler, Texas
- Chayse Todd, OG, 6-1, 280, Crosby, Crosby, Texas
- Rason Williams, WDE, 6-3, 230, Alief Elsik, Houston, Texas
Houston Baptist
- DJ Dormeus, WR, 6-1, 180, Killeen, Killeen, Texas
- Tra Fluellen, S, 6-3, 185, Gilmer, Gilmer, Texas
- Branden Walker, ATH, 5-9, 180, Sulphur, Sulphur, La.
- Kylon Willie, WR, 5-11, 184, Allen, Allen, Texas
North Texas
- Oscar Adaway, RB, 6-0, 208, North Little Rock, North Little Rock, Ark.
- Asher Alberding, TE, 6-4, 230, Clear Lake, Houston, Texas
- John Brunner, OT, 6-5, 300, Brock, Brock, Texas
- Daxton Byers, OT, 6-5, 295, Deer Creek, Edmond, Okla.
- Chris Cassidy, OT, 6-4, 275, Angleton, Angleton, Texas
- Leandre Davis, S, 5-10, 190, Terry, Rosenberg, Texas
- Kenneth Dotson, SDE, 6-3, 255, Lamar, Houston, Texas
- DeShawn Gaddie, CB, 6-0, 170, Lamar, Arlington, Texas
- Kealon Jackson, WR, 5-9, 163, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
- Taylor Jacobs, ILB, 6-2, 215, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
- Will Kuehne, QB, 6-1, 190, Owasso, Owasso, Okla.
- Khatib Lyles, WR, 6-2, 190, Parkland, El Paso, Texas
- Dorian Morris, CB, 5-10, 162, Poteet, Mesquite, Texas
- Gabriel Murphy, OLB, 6-2, 215, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
- Grayson Murphy, OLB, 6-2, 215, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
- Jevin Murray, S, 5-11, 175, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
- Deonte Simpson, WR, 6-0, 192, West Brook, Beaumont, Texas
- Jimmy Walker, SDE, 6-3, 255, Lutheran North, Houston, Texas
- Damon Ward, WR, 6-0, 192, West Brook, Beaumont, Texas
- Kevin Wood, ILB, 6-0, 200, Judson, Converse, Texas
Rice
- Jake Bailey, ATH, 5-10, 180, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
- Adrian Bickham, SDE, 6-3, 200, Varnado, Tickfaw, La.
- Garrett Braden, OLB, 6-2, 215, New Canaan, New Canaan, Conn.
- Jack Bradley, TE, 6-6, 230, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
- Izeya Floyd, OC, 6-2, 305, Reedy, Frisco, Texas
- Hunter Henry, S, 6-1, 201, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas
- Zach Hoban, K, 6-1, 175, Seton Hall Preparatory School, West Orange, N.J.
- Hunter Jones, OG, 6-3, 270, St. Mary's, Stockton, Calif.
- Jawan King, RB, 5-10, 210, Atlanta, Atlanta, Texas
- Zane Knipe, WR, 5-11, 170, Lamar, Houston, Texas
- Joshua Landrum, CB, 6-0, 165, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
- Kirk Lockhart, S, 5-10, 180, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
- Josh Pearcy, ILB, 6-2, 231, Moorestown, Moorestown, N.J.
- Regan Riddle, OG, 6-1, 284, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas
SMU
- Ulysses Bentley, RB, 5-9, 185, C.E. King, Houston, Texas
- Tai Brooks, OG, 6-2, 315, Allen, Allen, Texas
- Keontae Burns, ATH, 6-3, 185, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Texas
- Elijah Chatman, DT, 5-11, 260, Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport, La.
- Donald Clay, S, 5-11, 175, John Curtis, New Orleans, La.
- Chace Cromartie, S, 6-0, 170, Steele, Cibolo, Texas
- Nelson Paul, WDE, 6-1, 220, Flagler-Palm Coast, Bunnell, Fla.
- Rashee Rice, WR, 6-2, 177, Richland, North Richland Hills, Texas
- Warren Walls, SDE, 6-4, 220, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
- Calvin Wiggins, WR, 6-3, 192, Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas
Stephen F. Austin
- Caiden Walker, OC, 6-3, 285, Newton, Newton, Texas
TCU
- Thomas Armstrong, SDE, 6-3, 220, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
- Earl Barquet, DL, 6-3, 236, John Ehret, Marrero, La.
- Shameik Blackshear, DL, 6-5, 270, Bluffton, S.C.
- Brannon Brown, OG, 6-5, 295, O'Connor, Helotes, Texas
- Andrew Coker, OT, 6-6, 310, Taylor, Katy, Texas
- Donavann Collins, CB, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
- Blair Conwright, WR, 5-10, 176, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas
- Alex Delton, QB, 6-0, 200, Hays, Kan.
- Max Duggan, QB, 6-2, 190, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa
- Colt Ellison, WDE, 6-4, 235, Aledo, Aledo, Texas
- Daimarqua Foster, RB, 5-10, 195, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas
- Josh Foster, ATH, 6-0, 165, Newton, Newton, Texas
- Wyatt Harris, OLB, 6-3, 218, Aledo, Aledo, Texas
- Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB, 5-9, 171, Midway, Waco, Texas
- Karter Johnson, DT, 6-3, 302, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
- Dylan Jordan, LB, 6-3, 215, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Kan.
- Zach Marcheselli, OLB, 6-2, 220, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Okla.
- Deshawn McCuin, S, 6-0, 177, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Texas
- Jordan Sandy, P, 6-2, 200, ProKick Australia, Australia, Australia
- Keeyon Stewart, DB, 5-11, 160, North Shore, Houston, Texas
- Marcus Williams, OT, 6-6, 285, Longview, Longview, Texas
- Dee Winters, ATH, 6-1, 192, Burton, Burton, Texas
Texas
- Chris Adimora, S, 6-1, 192, Mayfair, Lakewood, Calif.
- Derrian Brown, RB, 5-11, 188, Buford, Buford, Ga.
- Marques Caldwell, CB, 6-1, 171, Alvin, Alvin, Texas
- Degabriel Floyd, LB, 6-2, 240, Westlake Village, Calif.
- De'Gabriel Floyd, ILB, 6-1, 231, Westlake, Westlake Village, Calif.
- David Gbenda, ILB, 6-0, 218, Cinco Ranch, Katy, Texas
- Isaiah Hookfin, OT, 6-5, 270, Dulles, Sugar Land, Texas
- Caleb Johnson, LB, 6-1, 200, Murriera, Calif.
- Roschon Johnson, QB, 6-1, 192, Port Neches-Groves, Port Neches, Texas
- Tyler Johnson, OT, 6-5, 308, Oak Ridge, Conroe, Texas
- Jacoby Jones, DL, 6-4, 250, St. Louis, Mo.
- Kennedy Lewis, WR, 6-3, 190, Melissa, Melissa, Texas
- Brayden Liebrock, TE, 6-5, 220, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
- Bru McCoy, ATH, 6-3, 205, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
- Peter Mpagi, WDE, 6-4, 224, George Ranch, Richmond, Texas
- Tyler Owens, S, 6-2, 197, Plano East, Plano, Texas
- Jake Smith, WR, 6-1, 189, Notre Dame Preparatory, Scottsdale, Ariz.
- T'Vondre Sweat, SDE, 6-3, 249, Huntsville, Huntsville, Texas
- Marcus Tillman Jr., OLB, 6-1, 220, Jones, Orlando, Fla.
- Myron Warren, SDE, 6-3, 240, Many, Many, La.
- Marcus Washington, WR, 6-2, 191, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.
- Kenyatta Watson II, CB, 6-2, 182, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
- Jordan Whittington, WR, 6-0, 198, Cuero, Cuero, Texas
- Jared Wiley, TE, 6-6, 225, Temple, Temple, Texas
Texas A&M
- Elijah Blades, DB, 6-2, 180, Muir, Pasadena, Calif.
- Kam Brown, WR, 6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage, Colleyville, Texas
- Ke'Shun Brown, ILB, 6-1, 223, Carver, Montgomery, Ala.
- Zach Calzada, QB, 6-3, 195, Lanier, Buford, Ga.
- Baylor Cupp, TE, 6-6, 240, Brock, Brock, Texas
- Caden Davis, K, 6-2, 186, Coppell, Coppell, Texas
- Kenyon Green, OT, 6-4, 322, Atascocita, Humble, Texas
- Derick Hunter, SDE, 6-5, 285, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Fla.
- Kenyon Jackson, WR, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
- Adarious Jones, DT, 6-4, 285, Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Virginia Beach, Va.
- Chase Lane, WR, 6-0, 185, St Pius X, Houston, Texas
- DeMarvin Leal, DT, 6-4, 289, Judson, Converse, Texas
- Tarian Lee Jr., OLB, 6-2, 216, Amos P. Godby, Tallahassee, Fla.
- RJ Orebo, OLB, 6-6, 235, Dayton, Dayton, Texas
- Demani Richardson, S, 6-1, 209, Waxahachie, Waxahachie, Texas
- Layden Robinson, OC, 6-3, 320, Manvel, Manvel, Texas
- Ainias Smith, ATH, 5-10, 187, Dulles, Sugar Land, Texas
- Isaiah Spiller, APB, 6-0, 201, Klein Collins, Spring, Texas
- Blake Trainor, OT, 6-7, 330, Hallsville, Hallsville, Texas
- Andre White Jr., ILB, 6-3, 224, Harrisburg, Harrisburg, Pa.
- Brian Williams, S, 6-1, 211, Bishop Dunne, Dallas, Texas
- Dylan Wright, WR, 6-4, 215, West Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas
- Jalen Wydermyer, TE, 6-5, 240, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas
- Erick Young, CB, 6-0, 208, Fort Bend Bush, Richmond, Texas
Texas St.
- Kevin Anderson, S, 6-0, 190, Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas
- Cedric Case, QB, 6-3, 205, Lincoln, Lincoln, Neb.
- Dalton Cooper, OT, 6-7, 280, Prague, Prague, Okla.
- Ronald Copney, OG, 6-3, 280, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Texas
- Devin Henderson, DT, 6-2, 275, La Porte, La Porte, Texas
- Calvin Hill, RB, 5-6, 164, Sterling, Baytown, Texas
- Dylan Jantz, ATH, 5-9, 175, Gunter, Gunter, Texas
- Devin Martinez, WDE, 6-3, 220, Belton, Belton, Texas
Texas Tech
- Tony Bradford, DE, 6-1, 243, North Shore, Houston, Texas
- Cameron Cantrell, WR, 6-1, 180, Whitehouse, Whitehouse, Texas
- Trey Cleveland, WR, 6-3, 175, Arlington, Arlington, Texas
- Simon Gonzalez, TE, 6-4, 220, Magnolia West, Magnolia, Texas
- Alex Hogan, CB, 5-11, 165, Lamar, Houston, Texas
- Gilbert Ibeneme, SDE, 6-3, 255, Pearland, Pearland, Texas
- Travis Koontz, TE, 6-5, 260, Ventura, Calif.
- Tyrique Matthews, ILB, 5-10, 200, Aldine Eisenhower, Houston, Texas
- Maverick McIvor, QB, 6-2, 195, Central, San Angelo, Texas
- Austin McNamara, P, 6-4, 165, Highland, Gilbert, Ariz.
- Landon Peterson, OT, 6-6, 265, Permian, Odessa, Texas
- Trevor Roberson, OL, 6-11, 345, Wellington, Wellington, Texas
- Bryce Robinson, LB, 6-0, 232, Sachse, Sachse, Texas
- Dadrion Taylor, RB, 5-11, 170, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.
UTSA
- Demetris Allen, OG, 6-3, 295, Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Miss.
- Sean Berry, S, 6-0, 178, Woodrow Wilson, Dallas, Texas
- Oscar Cardenas, TE, 6-4, 242, Brandeis, San Antonio, Texas
- Lucas Dean, P, 6-2, 175, ProKick Australia, Australia, Australia
- Ronnie Jackson, RB, 5-10, 190, Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.
- Sincere McCormick, RB, 5-9, 187, Judson, Converse, Texas
- Kenneth Robinson, CB, 5-10, 161, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
- Suddin Sapien, QB, 6-4, 221, Midland, Midland, Texas
- Rashad Wisdom, S, 5-10, 190, Judson, Converse, Texas
