Here are the players signed to play football at Texas colleges after National Signing Day

HOUSTON - It was a busy day in the college football world.

Here's who signed to play college football in Texas:

Baylor

Blake Bedier, OL, 6-6, 295, Lehi, Utah

Tyrone Brown, OLB, 6-3, 205, Beaumont United, Beaumont, Texas

Logan Compton, TE, 6-4, 216, Tomball, Tomball, Texas

Davis DiVall, OG, 6-5, 285, Bridgton Academy, Bridgton, Maine

Elijah Ellis, OT, 6-7, 300, Paris, Paris, Texas

Jaylen Ellis, WR, 6-0, 187, Cedar Ridge, Round Rock, Texas

T.J. Franklin, DL, 6-5, 280, Temple, Texas

TJ Franklin, SDE, 6-5, 276, Temple, Temple, Texas

Gabriel Hall, DT, 6-5, 280, Waller, Waller, Texas

Isaiah Howard, SDE, 6-4, 285, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Matt Jones, OLB, 6-3, 230, Permian, Odessa, Texas

Qualan Jones, RB, 5-10, 219, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas

Peyton Powell, ATH, 6-2, 182, Permian, Odessa, Texas

Garmon Randolph, TE, 6-6, 235, Jefferson, Jefferson, Ga.

Noah Rauschenberg, K, 6-2, 185, Union, Tulsa, Okla.

Sam Snyder, TE, 6-5, 215, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Fla.

Yusuf Terry, WR, 6-3, 170, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.

Solomon Turner, S, 6-1, 209, Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas

Hakeem Vance, S, 6-1, 200, Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Brandon White, ATH, 6-0, 170, Tascosa, Amarillo, Texas

Harrison White, SDE, 6-5, 263, Klein, Spring, Texas

Jonah White, ATH, 6-0, 190, Merkel, Merkel, Texas

Will Williams, OLB, 6-2, 200, Chapin, El Paso, Texas

Jacob Zeno, QB, 6-2, 188, John Jay, San Antonio, Texas

Niadre Zouzoua, DL, 6-4, 245, Brockton, Mass.

Houston

Ife Adeyi, WR, 5-9, 160, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas

Nelson Ceaser, WDE, 6-3, 220, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas

Rodquice Chaney, OT, 6-4, 300, Alief Elsik, Houston, Texas

De'Corian Clark, WR, 6-3, 200, O D Wyatt, Fort Worth, Texas

Ronald Nunnery, S, 6-2, 205, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Patrick Paul, OT, 6-7, 315, Jersey Village, Houston, Texas

Ke'Andre Street, WR, 6-3, 200, John Tyler, Tyler, Texas

Chayse Todd, OG, 6-1, 280, Crosby, Crosby, Texas

Rason Williams, WDE, 6-3, 230, Alief Elsik, Houston, Texas

Houston Baptist

DJ Dormeus, WR, 6-1, 180, Killeen, Killeen, Texas

Tra Fluellen, S, 6-3, 185, Gilmer, Gilmer, Texas

Branden Walker, ATH, 5-9, 180, Sulphur, Sulphur, La.

Kylon Willie, WR, 5-11, 184, Allen, Allen, Texas

North Texas

Oscar Adaway, RB, 6-0, 208, North Little Rock, North Little Rock, Ark.

Asher Alberding, TE, 6-4, 230, Clear Lake, Houston, Texas

John Brunner, OT, 6-5, 300, Brock, Brock, Texas

Daxton Byers, OT, 6-5, 295, Deer Creek, Edmond, Okla.

Chris Cassidy, OT, 6-4, 275, Angleton, Angleton, Texas

Leandre Davis, S, 5-10, 190, Terry, Rosenberg, Texas

Kenneth Dotson, SDE, 6-3, 255, Lamar, Houston, Texas

DeShawn Gaddie, CB, 6-0, 170, Lamar, Arlington, Texas

Kealon Jackson, WR, 5-9, 163, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Taylor Jacobs, ILB, 6-2, 215, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas

Will Kuehne, QB, 6-1, 190, Owasso, Owasso, Okla.

Khatib Lyles, WR, 6-2, 190, Parkland, El Paso, Texas

Dorian Morris, CB, 5-10, 162, Poteet, Mesquite, Texas

Gabriel Murphy, OLB, 6-2, 215, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas

Grayson Murphy, OLB, 6-2, 215, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas

Jevin Murray, S, 5-11, 175, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas

Deonte Simpson, WR, 6-0, 192, West Brook, Beaumont, Texas

Jimmy Walker, SDE, 6-3, 255, Lutheran North, Houston, Texas

Damon Ward, WR, 6-0, 192, West Brook, Beaumont, Texas

Kevin Wood, ILB, 6-0, 200, Judson, Converse, Texas

Rice

Jake Bailey, ATH, 5-10, 180, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.

Adrian Bickham, SDE, 6-3, 200, Varnado, Tickfaw, La.

Garrett Braden, OLB, 6-2, 215, New Canaan, New Canaan, Conn.

Jack Bradley, TE, 6-6, 230, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas

Izeya Floyd, OC, 6-2, 305, Reedy, Frisco, Texas

Hunter Henry, S, 6-1, 201, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas

Zach Hoban, K, 6-1, 175, Seton Hall Preparatory School, West Orange, N.J.

Hunter Jones, OG, 6-3, 270, St. Mary's, Stockton, Calif.

Jawan King, RB, 5-10, 210, Atlanta, Atlanta, Texas

Zane Knipe, WR, 5-11, 170, Lamar, Houston, Texas

Joshua Landrum, CB, 6-0, 165, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas

Kirk Lockhart, S, 5-10, 180, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas

Josh Pearcy, ILB, 6-2, 231, Moorestown, Moorestown, N.J.

Regan Riddle, OG, 6-1, 284, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

SMU

Ulysses Bentley, RB, 5-9, 185, C.E. King, Houston, Texas

Tai Brooks, OG, 6-2, 315, Allen, Allen, Texas

Keontae Burns, ATH, 6-3, 185, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Texas

Elijah Chatman, DT, 5-11, 260, Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport, La.

Donald Clay, S, 5-11, 175, John Curtis, New Orleans, La.

Chace Cromartie, S, 6-0, 170, Steele, Cibolo, Texas

Nelson Paul, WDE, 6-1, 220, Flagler-Palm Coast, Bunnell, Fla.

Rashee Rice, WR, 6-2, 177, Richland, North Richland Hills, Texas

Warren Walls, SDE, 6-4, 220, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas

Calvin Wiggins, WR, 6-3, 192, Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas

Stephen F. Austin

Caiden Walker, OC, 6-3, 285, Newton, Newton, Texas

TCU

Thomas Armstrong, SDE, 6-3, 220, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.

Earl Barquet, DL, 6-3, 236, John Ehret, Marrero, La.

Shameik Blackshear, DL, 6-5, 270, Bluffton, S.C.

Brannon Brown, OG, 6-5, 295, O'Connor, Helotes, Texas

Andrew Coker, OT, 6-6, 310, Taylor, Katy, Texas

Donavann Collins, CB, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas

Blair Conwright, WR, 5-10, 176, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas

Alex Delton, QB, 6-0, 200, Hays, Kan.

Max Duggan, QB, 6-2, 190, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Colt Ellison, WDE, 6-4, 235, Aledo, Aledo, Texas

Daimarqua Foster, RB, 5-10, 195, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas

Josh Foster, ATH, 6-0, 165, Newton, Newton, Texas

Wyatt Harris, OLB, 6-3, 218, Aledo, Aledo, Texas

Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB, 5-9, 171, Midway, Waco, Texas

Karter Johnson, DT, 6-3, 302, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio

Dylan Jordan, LB, 6-3, 215, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Kan.

Zach Marcheselli, OLB, 6-2, 220, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Okla.

Deshawn McCuin, S, 6-0, 177, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Texas

Jordan Sandy, P, 6-2, 200, ProKick Australia, Australia, Australia

Keeyon Stewart, DB, 5-11, 160, North Shore, Houston, Texas

Marcus Williams, OT, 6-6, 285, Longview, Longview, Texas

Dee Winters, ATH, 6-1, 192, Burton, Burton, Texas

Texas

Chris Adimora, S, 6-1, 192, Mayfair, Lakewood, Calif.

Derrian Brown, RB, 5-11, 188, Buford, Buford, Ga.

Marques Caldwell, CB, 6-1, 171, Alvin, Alvin, Texas

Degabriel Floyd, LB, 6-2, 240, Westlake Village, Calif.

De'Gabriel Floyd, ILB, 6-1, 231, Westlake, Westlake Village, Calif.

David Gbenda, ILB, 6-0, 218, Cinco Ranch, Katy, Texas

Isaiah Hookfin, OT, 6-5, 270, Dulles, Sugar Land, Texas

Caleb Johnson, LB, 6-1, 200, Murriera, Calif.

Roschon Johnson, QB, 6-1, 192, Port Neches-Groves, Port Neches, Texas

Tyler Johnson, OT, 6-5, 308, Oak Ridge, Conroe, Texas

Jacoby Jones, DL, 6-4, 250, St. Louis, Mo.

Kennedy Lewis, WR, 6-3, 190, Melissa, Melissa, Texas

Brayden Liebrock, TE, 6-5, 220, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.

Bru McCoy, ATH, 6-3, 205, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.

Peter Mpagi, WDE, 6-4, 224, George Ranch, Richmond, Texas

Tyler Owens, S, 6-2, 197, Plano East, Plano, Texas

Jake Smith, WR, 6-1, 189, Notre Dame Preparatory, Scottsdale, Ariz.

T'Vondre Sweat, SDE, 6-3, 249, Huntsville, Huntsville, Texas

Marcus Tillman Jr., OLB, 6-1, 220, Jones, Orlando, Fla.

Myron Warren, SDE, 6-3, 240, Many, Many, La.

Marcus Washington, WR, 6-2, 191, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.

Kenyatta Watson II, CB, 6-2, 182, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Jordan Whittington, WR, 6-0, 198, Cuero, Cuero, Texas

Jared Wiley, TE, 6-6, 225, Temple, Temple, Texas

Texas A&M

Elijah Blades, DB, 6-2, 180, Muir, Pasadena, Calif.

Kam Brown, WR, 6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage, Colleyville, Texas

Ke'Shun Brown, ILB, 6-1, 223, Carver, Montgomery, Ala.

Zach Calzada, QB, 6-3, 195, Lanier, Buford, Ga.

Baylor Cupp, TE, 6-6, 240, Brock, Brock, Texas

Caden Davis, K, 6-2, 186, Coppell, Coppell, Texas

Kenyon Green, OT, 6-4, 322, Atascocita, Humble, Texas

Derick Hunter, SDE, 6-5, 285, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Fla.

Kenyon Jackson, WR, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.

Adarious Jones, DT, 6-4, 285, Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Virginia Beach, Va.

Chase Lane, WR, 6-0, 185, St Pius X, Houston, Texas

DeMarvin Leal, DT, 6-4, 289, Judson, Converse, Texas

Tarian Lee Jr., OLB, 6-2, 216, Amos P. Godby, Tallahassee, Fla.

RJ Orebo, OLB, 6-6, 235, Dayton, Dayton, Texas

Demani Richardson, S, 6-1, 209, Waxahachie, Waxahachie, Texas

Layden Robinson, OC, 6-3, 320, Manvel, Manvel, Texas

Ainias Smith, ATH, 5-10, 187, Dulles, Sugar Land, Texas

Isaiah Spiller, APB, 6-0, 201, Klein Collins, Spring, Texas

Blake Trainor, OT, 6-7, 330, Hallsville, Hallsville, Texas

Andre White Jr., ILB, 6-3, 224, Harrisburg, Harrisburg, Pa.

Brian Williams, S, 6-1, 211, Bishop Dunne, Dallas, Texas

Dylan Wright, WR, 6-4, 215, West Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas

Jalen Wydermyer, TE, 6-5, 240, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas

Erick Young, CB, 6-0, 208, Fort Bend Bush, Richmond, Texas

Texas St.

Kevin Anderson, S, 6-0, 190, Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas

Cedric Case, QB, 6-3, 205, Lincoln, Lincoln, Neb.

Dalton Cooper, OT, 6-7, 280, Prague, Prague, Okla.

Ronald Copney, OG, 6-3, 280, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Texas

Devin Henderson, DT, 6-2, 275, La Porte, La Porte, Texas

Calvin Hill, RB, 5-6, 164, Sterling, Baytown, Texas

Dylan Jantz, ATH, 5-9, 175, Gunter, Gunter, Texas

Devin Martinez, WDE, 6-3, 220, Belton, Belton, Texas

Texas Tech

Tony Bradford, DE, 6-1, 243, North Shore, Houston, Texas

Cameron Cantrell, WR, 6-1, 180, Whitehouse, Whitehouse, Texas

Trey Cleveland, WR, 6-3, 175, Arlington, Arlington, Texas

Simon Gonzalez, TE, 6-4, 220, Magnolia West, Magnolia, Texas

Alex Hogan, CB, 5-11, 165, Lamar, Houston, Texas

Gilbert Ibeneme, SDE, 6-3, 255, Pearland, Pearland, Texas

Travis Koontz, TE, 6-5, 260, Ventura, Calif.

Tyrique Matthews, ILB, 5-10, 200, Aldine Eisenhower, Houston, Texas

Maverick McIvor, QB, 6-2, 195, Central, San Angelo, Texas

Austin McNamara, P, 6-4, 165, Highland, Gilbert, Ariz.

Landon Peterson, OT, 6-6, 265, Permian, Odessa, Texas

Trevor Roberson, OL, 6-11, 345, Wellington, Wellington, Texas

Bryce Robinson, LB, 6-0, 232, Sachse, Sachse, Texas

Dadrion Taylor, RB, 5-11, 170, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.

UTSA

Demetris Allen, OG, 6-3, 295, Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Miss.

Sean Berry, S, 6-0, 178, Woodrow Wilson, Dallas, Texas

Oscar Cardenas, TE, 6-4, 242, Brandeis, San Antonio, Texas

Lucas Dean, P, 6-2, 175, ProKick Australia, Australia, Australia

Ronnie Jackson, RB, 5-10, 190, Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.

Sincere McCormick, RB, 5-9, 187, Judson, Converse, Texas

Kenneth Robinson, CB, 5-10, 161, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas

Suddin Sapien, QB, 6-4, 221, Midland, Midland, Texas

Rashad Wisdom, S, 5-10, 190, Judson, Converse, Texas

