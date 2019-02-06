Sports

Here are the players signed to play football at Texas colleges after National Signing Day

By AP Author
KPRC2

HOUSTON - It was a busy day in the college football world.

Here's who signed to play college football in Texas:

Baylor

  • Blake Bedier, OL, 6-6, 295, Lehi, Utah
  • Tyrone Brown, OLB, 6-3, 205, Beaumont United, Beaumont, Texas
  • Logan Compton, TE, 6-4, 216, Tomball, Tomball, Texas
  • Davis DiVall, OG, 6-5, 285, Bridgton Academy, Bridgton, Maine
  • Elijah Ellis, OT, 6-7, 300, Paris, Paris, Texas
  • Jaylen Ellis, WR, 6-0, 187, Cedar Ridge, Round Rock, Texas
  • T.J. Franklin, DL, 6-5, 280, Temple, Texas
  • TJ Franklin, SDE, 6-5, 276, Temple, Temple, Texas
  • Gabriel Hall, DT, 6-5, 280, Waller, Waller, Texas
  • Isaiah Howard, SDE, 6-4, 285, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
  • Matt Jones, OLB, 6-3, 230, Permian, Odessa, Texas
  • Qualan Jones, RB, 5-10, 219, Trinity Christian School, Cedar Hill, Texas
  • Peyton Powell, ATH, 6-2, 182, Permian, Odessa, Texas
  • Garmon Randolph, TE, 6-6, 235, Jefferson, Jefferson, Ga.
  • Noah Rauschenberg, K, 6-2, 185, Union, Tulsa, Okla.
  • Sam Snyder, TE, 6-5, 215, Fleming Island, Orange Park, Fla.
  • Yusuf Terry, WR, 6-3, 170, Imhotep Institute, Philadelphia, Pa.
  • Solomon Turner, S, 6-1, 209, Prestonwood Christian, Plano, Texas
  • Hakeem Vance, S, 6-1, 200, Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Miss.
  • Brandon White, ATH, 6-0, 170, Tascosa, Amarillo, Texas
  • Harrison White, SDE, 6-5, 263, Klein, Spring, Texas
  • Jonah White, ATH, 6-0, 190, Merkel, Merkel, Texas
  • Will Williams, OLB, 6-2, 200, Chapin, El Paso, Texas
  • Jacob Zeno, QB, 6-2, 188, John Jay, San Antonio, Texas
  • Niadre Zouzoua, DL, 6-4, 245, Brockton, Mass.

Houston

  • Ife Adeyi, WR, 5-9, 160, Mansfield Legacy, Mansfield, Texas
  • Nelson Ceaser, WDE, 6-3, 220, Ridge Point, Missouri City, Texas
  • Rodquice Chaney, OT, 6-4, 300, Alief Elsik, Houston, Texas
  • De'Corian Clark, WR, 6-3, 200, O D Wyatt, Fort Worth, Texas
  • Ronald Nunnery, S, 6-2, 205, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
  • Patrick Paul, OT, 6-7, 315, Jersey Village, Houston, Texas
  • Ke'Andre Street, WR, 6-3, 200, John Tyler, Tyler, Texas
  • Chayse Todd, OG, 6-1, 280, Crosby, Crosby, Texas
  • Rason Williams, WDE, 6-3, 230, Alief Elsik, Houston, Texas

Houston Baptist

  • DJ Dormeus, WR, 6-1, 180, Killeen, Killeen, Texas
  • Tra Fluellen, S, 6-3, 185, Gilmer, Gilmer, Texas
  • Branden Walker, ATH, 5-9, 180, Sulphur, Sulphur, La.
  • Kylon Willie, WR, 5-11, 184, Allen, Allen, Texas

North Texas

  • Oscar Adaway, RB, 6-0, 208, North Little Rock, North Little Rock, Ark.
  • Asher Alberding, TE, 6-4, 230, Clear Lake, Houston, Texas
  • John Brunner, OT, 6-5, 300, Brock, Brock, Texas
  • Daxton Byers, OT, 6-5, 295, Deer Creek, Edmond, Okla.
  • Chris Cassidy, OT, 6-4, 275, Angleton, Angleton, Texas
  • Leandre Davis, S, 5-10, 190, Terry, Rosenberg, Texas
  • Kenneth Dotson, SDE, 6-3, 255, Lamar, Houston, Texas
  • DeShawn Gaddie, CB, 6-0, 170, Lamar, Arlington, Texas
  • Kealon Jackson, WR, 5-9, 163, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
  • Taylor Jacobs, ILB, 6-2, 215, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
  • Will Kuehne, QB, 6-1, 190, Owasso, Owasso, Okla.
  • Khatib Lyles, WR, 6-2, 190, Parkland, El Paso, Texas
  • Dorian Morris, CB, 5-10, 162, Poteet, Mesquite, Texas
  • Gabriel Murphy, OLB, 6-2, 215, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
  • Grayson Murphy, OLB, 6-2, 215, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
  • Jevin Murray, S, 5-11, 175, Shadow Creek, Pearland, Texas
  • Deonte Simpson, WR, 6-0, 192, West Brook, Beaumont, Texas
  • Jimmy Walker, SDE, 6-3, 255, Lutheran North, Houston, Texas
  • Damon Ward, WR, 6-0, 192, West Brook, Beaumont, Texas
  • Kevin Wood, ILB, 6-0, 200, Judson, Converse, Texas

Rice

  • Jake Bailey, ATH, 5-10, 180, St. John Bosco, Bellflower, Calif.
  • Adrian Bickham, SDE, 6-3, 200, Varnado, Tickfaw, La.
  • Garrett Braden, OLB, 6-2, 215, New Canaan, New Canaan, Conn.
  • Jack Bradley, TE, 6-6, 230, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
  • Izeya Floyd, OC, 6-2, 305, Reedy, Frisco, Texas
  • Hunter Henry, S, 6-1, 201, Lake Travis, Austin, Texas
  • Zach Hoban, K, 6-1, 175, Seton Hall Preparatory School, West Orange, N.J.
  • Hunter Jones, OG, 6-3, 270, St. Mary's, Stockton, Calif.
  • Jawan King, RB, 5-10, 210, Atlanta, Atlanta, Texas
  • Zane Knipe, WR, 5-11, 170, Lamar, Houston, Texas
  • Joshua Landrum, CB, 6-0, 165, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
  • Kirk Lockhart, S, 5-10, 180, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
  • Josh Pearcy, ILB, 6-2, 231, Moorestown, Moorestown, N.J.
  • Regan Riddle, OG, 6-1, 284, Highland Park, Dallas, Texas

SMU

  • Ulysses Bentley, RB, 5-9, 185, C.E. King, Houston, Texas
  • Tai Brooks, OG, 6-2, 315, Allen, Allen, Texas
  • Keontae Burns, ATH, 6-3, 185, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Texas
  • Elijah Chatman, DT, 5-11, 260, Evangel Christian Academy, Shreveport, La.
  • Donald Clay, S, 5-11, 175, John Curtis, New Orleans, La.
  • Chace Cromartie, S, 6-0, 170, Steele, Cibolo, Texas
  • Nelson Paul, WDE, 6-1, 220, Flagler-Palm Coast, Bunnell, Fla.
  • Rashee Rice, WR, 6-2, 177, Richland, North Richland Hills, Texas
  • Warren Walls, SDE, 6-4, 220, Bishop Lynch, Dallas, Texas
  • Calvin Wiggins, WR, 6-3, 192, Byron Nelson, Trophy Club, Texas

Stephen F. Austin

  • Caiden Walker, OC, 6-3, 285, Newton, Newton, Texas

TCU

  • Thomas Armstrong, SDE, 6-3, 220, Chaminade-Madonna Prep, Hollywood, Fla.
  • Earl Barquet, DL, 6-3, 236, John Ehret, Marrero, La.
  • Shameik Blackshear, DL, 6-5, 270, Bluffton, S.C.
  • Brannon Brown, OG, 6-5, 295, O'Connor, Helotes, Texas
  • Andrew Coker, OT, 6-6, 310, Taylor, Katy, Texas
  • Donavann Collins, CB, 5-11, 170, Cedar Hill, Cedar Hill, Texas
  • Blair Conwright, WR, 5-10, 176, Coronado, Lubbock, Texas
  • Alex Delton, QB, 6-0, 200, Hays, Kan.
  • Max Duggan, QB, 6-2, 190, Lewis Central, Council Bluffs, Iowa
  • Colt Ellison, WDE, 6-4, 235, Aledo, Aledo, Texas
  • Daimarqua Foster, RB, 5-10, 195, Hirschi, Wichita Falls, Texas
  • Josh Foster, ATH, 6-0, 165, Newton, Newton, Texas
  • Wyatt Harris, OLB, 6-3, 218, Aledo, Aledo, Texas
  • Trevius Hodges-Tomlinson, DB, 5-9, 171, Midway, Waco, Texas
  • Karter Johnson, DT, 6-3, 302, Pickerington Central, Pickerington, Ohio
  • Dylan Jordan, LB, 6-3, 215, Pittsburg, Pittsburg, Kan.
  • Zach Marcheselli, OLB, 6-2, 220, Broken Arrow, Broken Arrow, Okla.
  • Deshawn McCuin, S, 6-0, 177, Jacksonville, Jacksonville, Texas
  • Jordan Sandy, P, 6-2, 200, ProKick Australia, Australia, Australia
  • Keeyon Stewart, DB, 5-11, 160, North Shore, Houston, Texas
  • Marcus Williams, OT, 6-6, 285, Longview, Longview, Texas
  • Dee Winters, ATH, 6-1, 192, Burton, Burton, Texas

Texas

  • Chris Adimora, S, 6-1, 192, Mayfair, Lakewood, Calif.
  • Derrian Brown, RB, 5-11, 188, Buford, Buford, Ga.
  • Marques Caldwell, CB, 6-1, 171, Alvin, Alvin, Texas
  • Degabriel Floyd, LB, 6-2, 240, Westlake Village, Calif.
  • De'Gabriel Floyd, ILB, 6-1, 231, Westlake, Westlake Village, Calif.
  • David Gbenda, ILB, 6-0, 218, Cinco Ranch, Katy, Texas
  • Isaiah Hookfin, OT, 6-5, 270, Dulles, Sugar Land, Texas
  • Caleb Johnson, LB, 6-1, 200, Murriera, Calif.
  • Roschon Johnson, QB, 6-1, 192, Port Neches-Groves, Port Neches, Texas
  • Tyler Johnson, OT, 6-5, 308, Oak Ridge, Conroe, Texas
  • Jacoby Jones, DL, 6-4, 250, St. Louis, Mo.
  • Kennedy Lewis, WR, 6-3, 190, Melissa, Melissa, Texas
  • Brayden Liebrock, TE, 6-5, 220, Chandler, Chandler, Ariz.
  • Bru McCoy, ATH, 6-3, 205, Mater Dei, Santa Ana, Calif.
  • Peter Mpagi, WDE, 6-4, 224, George Ranch, Richmond, Texas
  • Tyler Owens, S, 6-2, 197, Plano East, Plano, Texas
  • Jake Smith, WR, 6-1, 189, Notre Dame Preparatory, Scottsdale, Ariz.
  • T'Vondre Sweat, SDE, 6-3, 249, Huntsville, Huntsville, Texas
  • Marcus Tillman Jr., OLB, 6-1, 220, Jones, Orlando, Fla.
  • Myron Warren, SDE, 6-3, 240, Many, Many, La.
  • Marcus Washington, WR, 6-2, 191, Trinity Catholic, Saint Louis, Mo.
  • Kenyatta Watson II, CB, 6-2, 182, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
  • Jordan Whittington, WR, 6-0, 198, Cuero, Cuero, Texas
  • Jared Wiley, TE, 6-6, 225, Temple, Temple, Texas

Texas A&M

  • Elijah Blades, DB, 6-2, 180, Muir, Pasadena, Calif.
  • Kam Brown, WR, 6-0, 170, Colleyville Heritage, Colleyville, Texas
  • Ke'Shun Brown, ILB, 6-1, 223, Carver, Montgomery, Ala.
  • Zach Calzada, QB, 6-3, 195, Lanier, Buford, Ga.
  • Baylor Cupp, TE, 6-6, 240, Brock, Brock, Texas
  • Caden Davis, K, 6-2, 186, Coppell, Coppell, Texas
  • Kenyon Green, OT, 6-4, 322, Atascocita, Humble, Texas
  • Derick Hunter, SDE, 6-5, 285, Dunbar, Fort Myers, Fla.
  • Kenyon Jackson, WR, 6-5, 195, Grayson, Loganville, Ga.
  • Adarious Jones, DT, 6-4, 285, Bishop Sullivan Catholic, Virginia Beach, Va.
  • Chase Lane, WR, 6-0, 185, St Pius X, Houston, Texas
  • DeMarvin Leal, DT, 6-4, 289, Judson, Converse, Texas
  • Tarian Lee Jr., OLB, 6-2, 216, Amos P. Godby, Tallahassee, Fla.
  • RJ Orebo, OLB, 6-6, 235, Dayton, Dayton, Texas
  • Demani Richardson, S, 6-1, 209, Waxahachie, Waxahachie, Texas
  • Layden Robinson, OC, 6-3, 320, Manvel, Manvel, Texas
  • Ainias Smith, ATH, 5-10, 187, Dulles, Sugar Land, Texas
  • Isaiah Spiller, APB, 6-0, 201, Klein Collins, Spring, Texas
  • Blake Trainor, OT, 6-7, 330, Hallsville, Hallsville, Texas
  • Andre White Jr., ILB, 6-3, 224, Harrisburg, Harrisburg, Pa.
  • Brian Williams, S, 6-1, 211, Bishop Dunne, Dallas, Texas
  • Dylan Wright, WR, 6-4, 215, West Mesquite, Mesquite, Texas
  • Jalen Wydermyer, TE, 6-5, 240, Dickinson, Dickinson, Texas
  • Erick Young, CB, 6-0, 208, Fort Bend Bush, Richmond, Texas

Texas St.

  • Kevin Anderson, S, 6-0, 190, Lewisville, Lewisville, Texas
  • Cedric Case, QB, 6-3, 205, Lincoln, Lincoln, Neb.
  • Dalton Cooper, OT, 6-7, 280, Prague, Prague, Okla.
  • Ronald Copney, OG, 6-3, 280, Smithson Valley, Spring Branch, Texas
  • Devin Henderson, DT, 6-2, 275, La Porte, La Porte, Texas
  • Calvin Hill, RB, 5-6, 164, Sterling, Baytown, Texas
  • Dylan Jantz, ATH, 5-9, 175, Gunter, Gunter, Texas
  • Devin Martinez, WDE, 6-3, 220, Belton, Belton, Texas

Texas Tech

  • Tony Bradford, DE, 6-1, 243, North Shore, Houston, Texas
  • Cameron Cantrell, WR, 6-1, 180, Whitehouse, Whitehouse, Texas
  • Trey Cleveland, WR, 6-3, 175, Arlington, Arlington, Texas
  • Simon Gonzalez, TE, 6-4, 220, Magnolia West, Magnolia, Texas
  • Alex Hogan, CB, 5-11, 165, Lamar, Houston, Texas
  • Gilbert Ibeneme, SDE, 6-3, 255, Pearland, Pearland, Texas
  • Travis Koontz, TE, 6-5, 260, Ventura, Calif.
  • Tyrique Matthews, ILB, 5-10, 200, Aldine Eisenhower, Houston, Texas
  • Maverick McIvor, QB, 6-2, 195, Central, San Angelo, Texas
  • Austin McNamara, P, 6-4, 165, Highland, Gilbert, Ariz.
  • Landon Peterson, OT, 6-6, 265, Permian, Odessa, Texas
  • Trevor Roberson, OL, 6-11, 345, Wellington, Wellington, Texas
  • Bryce Robinson, LB, 6-0, 232, Sachse, Sachse, Texas
  • Dadrion Taylor, RB, 5-11, 170, Carl Albert, Oklahoma City, Okla.

UTSA

  • Demetris Allen, OG, 6-3, 295, Hattiesburg, Hattiesburg, Miss.
  • Sean Berry, S, 6-0, 178, Woodrow Wilson, Dallas, Texas
  • Oscar Cardenas, TE, 6-4, 242, Brandeis, San Antonio, Texas
  • Lucas Dean, P, 6-2, 175, ProKick Australia, Australia, Australia
  • Ronnie Jackson, RB, 5-10, 190, Edna Karr, New Orleans, La.
  • Sincere McCormick, RB, 5-9, 187, Judson, Converse, Texas
  • Kenneth Robinson, CB, 5-10, 161, South Grand Prairie, Grand Prairie, Texas
  • Suddin Sapien, QB, 6-4, 221, Midland, Midland, Texas
  • Rashad Wisdom, S, 5-10, 190, Judson, Converse, Texas

