Here are the following players Texans got in return for Jadeveon Clowney

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Heading into the season, Jadeveon Clowney had all the leverage against the Texans.

The team signed Clowney to a franchise tag, and Clowney used it to his advantage to pick which team he wanted to play for. It wasn’t the Texans. Clowney settled on the Seahawks getting the Texans three pieces back in the trade.

Here’s who the Texans got in return for the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end:

Linebacker Barkevious Mingo

A 6-foot-5, 235-pound pass rusher, Mingo has been a disappointment since the Browns drafted him 6th overall out of LSU in 2013.

Mingo has just 10 sacks in 94 games played. He has just 37 career starts over six seasons, and the Texans are his fifth team in five years. Mingo came last year, where he started 14 games and had one sack and three tackles for a loss.

Linebacker Jake Martin

Another linebacker, Martin is a 6-foot-2, 242-pound, 2018 sixth-round pick out of Temple. During his rookie year for the Seahawks, Martin picked up three sacks as a rotation player, along with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Martin, like Mingo, plays a pass-rushing linebacker position after a college career where Martin played defensive line. His senior year at Temple, Martin had eight sacks.

2020 third-round pick

The Texans essentially recouped the pick they traded away for Duke Johnson. Barring injury, Johnson is likely to play more than 10 games for Houston, moving the pick the Texans gave away from a fourth-round pick to a third-round pick. Getting his pick from the Seahawks replaces the pick the Texans gave away.

What’s missing

The common thought was the Texans would trade Clowney for a left tackle, running back or both. They got neither.

Houston still goes into the season with a spotty offensive line and uncertainty at running back. Either Mingo, Martin or Brennan Scarlett (or all three) is likely to replace Clowney positionwise, but Clowney’s positional versatility and raw talent will be hard to replace.

