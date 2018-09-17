Here are the Astros' magic numbers to clinch postseason berth, division title

Carlos Correa of the Houston Astros and George Springer celebrate a 5-4 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks at Minute Maid Park on September 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - With just 13 games remaining, the Houston Astros are on the verge of reaching the first of what they hope is many steps toward the ultimate goal of repeating as World Series champions.

The Astros (94-55) have been at or near the same winning pace from a season ago, but unlike in 2017, they have also been embroiled in a race for the division title, and there are several teams still alive in the wild card hunt. But that could all change very soon, with the Astros' respective magic numbers for clinching a playoff berth and winning the division both under 10.

The Astros' magic number for clinching a playoff berth is now at 3. That means any combination of Astros wins and Tampa Ray (82-66) losses equaling three will clinch the playoffs for Houston.

With a 4.5 game lead over the Oakland Athletics in the AL West division, the Astros' magic number for clinching the AL West division crown is now at 9. Any combination of Astros wins and Athletics (90-66) losses tequaling nine will clinch the division title.

The Astros clinched the division title and their playoff berth in Game 149 last season behind a spectacular pitching performance from Justin Verlander in what was his first start in front of his new home fans at Minute Maid Park. He pitched 7 innings, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out 10 batters.

Interestingly, Verlander started Game 149 this season also in front of the home fans at Minute Maid Park on Sunday. He delivered an alarmingly similar performance, pitching 7 innings, allowing three hits and one run, while striking out 11 batters. But again, with much stiffer competition inside the division this season, the Astros division lead following the win is 4.5 games.

Last season, the win put the Astros 15 games up in the division and set off a wild celebration with the playoff clincher.

Houston has reached the playoffs in two of the past three seasons and is also within range of posting the top regular season record in franchise history. The 1998 Astros finished 102-60, so this year's team needs to finish with at least nine wins in their final 13 games to set a new mark.

Houston plays its next six games at home, beginning Monday with a three-game series against Seattle, followed by a three-game series against the Angels from Friday through Sunday.

The 'Stros close their season with a three-game series at Toronto, followed by a four-game series against Baltimore.

Monday's schedule:

7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Tyler Glasnow) at Texas (Adrian Sampson)

7:10 p.m. Seattle (Wade LeBlanc) at Houston (Framber Valdez)

OFF Oakland

