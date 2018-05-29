Heartbroken Houston reacts to Rockets loss against Golden State Warriors

Chris Paul #3 of the Houston Rockets looks on from the bench in the first quarter of Game Seven of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs against the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 28, 2018 in Houston, Texas.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets came up short Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, and Houstonians everywhere turned to social media to react to the loss.

Reactions were mixed, but generally optimistic about the team's future.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:

So close and yet so far away. Proud of the Houston Rockets and so very proud of Houston fans. This was a terrific season and we shall return but allow me to say tonight-it does hurt. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 29, 2018

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo:

Although the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, @HoustonRockets gave our city a lot to cheer about this year. Here’s to a great season. Best is yet to come. #RunaAsOne 🚀🚀 https://t.co/jE5mTgmRSP — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 29, 2018

Yao Ming:

Congratulations to the Rockets on an excellent season. This is a great team with a bright future. Houston should be proud. 🚀 — Yao Ming (@YaoMing) May 29, 2018

Houston Rockets:

Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni:

"I couldn't be prouder to be associated with them and have the privilege to coach them."



Hear from Coach D'Antoni after Game 7. pic.twitter.com/eDeghn52HD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 29, 2018

James Harden:

KPRC2's Cathy Hernandez:

Tilman Fertitta:

Gerald Green:

