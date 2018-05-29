Heartbroken Houston reacts to Rockets loss against Golden State Warriors

HOUSTON - The Houston Rockets came up short Monday night against the Golden State Warriors, 101-92 in Game 7 of the Western Conference finals, and Houstonians everywhere turned to social media to react to the loss.
Reactions were mixed, but generally optimistic about the team's future.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner:
So close and yet so far away. Proud of the Houston Rockets and so very proud of Houston fans. This was a terrific season and we shall return but allow me to say tonight-it does hurt. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 29, 2018
Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo:
Although the season didn’t end the way we wanted it to, @HoustonRockets gave our city a lot to cheer about this year. Here’s to a great season. Best is yet to come. #RunaAsOne 🚀🚀 https://t.co/jE5mTgmRSP — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 29, 2018
Yao Ming:
Congratulations to the Rockets on an excellent season. This is a great team with a bright future. Houston should be proud. 🚀 — Yao Ming (@YaoMing) May 29, 2018
Houston Rockets:
We battled. #RunAsOne 🚀 pic.twitter.com/AEnt5zuvN6 — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 29, 2018
Rockets Coach Mike D’Antoni:
"I couldn't be prouder to be associated with them and have the privilege to coach them."
Hear from Coach D'Antoni after Game 7. pic.twitter.com/eDeghn52HD — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 29, 2018
James Harden:
Hear from @JHarden13 after Game 7.
🎙⤵️ pic.twitter.com/amQCKrCOPe — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) May 29, 2018
KPRC2's Cathy Hernandez:
WAHHH! Just when I thought I was starting to recover from the #Rockets loss... 😩😩😩 #RunAsOne #kprc2 @KPRC2 @KPRC2Rachel @KPRC2Owen pic.twitter.com/Q4bglyJCXw — KPRC Cathy Hernandez (@KPRC2Cathy) May 29, 2018
