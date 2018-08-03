HBU Huskies open up 2018 training camp

HOUSTON - The Houston Baptist University football team hit the field for the first practice of fall camp Thursday night. The Huskies -- in just their sixth year of existence as a program -- are looking to move on from last year's 1-10 campaign.

"We didn't get accomplished what needed to get accomplished last year as a program -- the growth," said HBU head coach Vic Shealy.

"Whether you do defeated or undefeated, there's a sense of urgency about everything that we do."

HBU returns sophomore QB Bailey Zappe, who set single-season school records last year for completions, attempts and yards. Shealy says it will be a competition between Zappe and redshirt freshman Andrew Haidet for the starting job coming out of camp.

The Huskies open the new year at home on September 1st against Southwest Baptist.

