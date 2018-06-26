Granderson homers twice to help Jays past Astros

Curtis Granderson of the Toronto Blue Jays hits a solo home run in the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Monday (Bob Levey/Getty Images).

HOUSTON - Curtis Granderson homered in consecutive at-bats against Justin Verlander, Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot in the eighth and a huge defensive play in the ninth, and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 6-3 on Monday night.

Granderson's leadoff shot in the fifth tied it at 3. He connected again with two out in the seventh, belting an opposite-field drive off Verlander (9-3) into the second row in the Crawford Boxes in left field.

Grichuk's soaring home run, which clanged off the light pole above the train tracks on the left-field wall, came against Will Harris and made it 6-3 with two out in the eighth.

