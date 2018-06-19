Got what it takes to perform with Rockets Power Dancers? Auditions coming soon

HOUSTON - The Rockets Power Dancers will be holding auditions June 30 to see who has what it takes to be part of the team.

The auditions will be held at the University of Houston Recreation and Wellness Center at 4500 University Drive.

Registration, which has a fee of $25 cash, will be at 8 a.m., and those driving to the event will have access to parking at the UH Welcome Center Parking Garage for $3, or free parking can be found in parking lots 20A and 20C.

Following the auditions, finalist interviews will be held July 2, with finalist boot camps to follow July 3 and July 5-9.

The finals will then be held July 10, with the new Rockets Power Dancers announced at the end of the night.

Requirements for audition attire:

Two-piece dance ensemble (must be fitted; no pants and must show midriff)

Shoe of preference with non-marking soles

Flesh-toned pantyhose or dance tights

Performance-ready hair and makeup

What the Rockets Power Dancers are looking for:

Professionalism

Confidence, personality, showmanship, energy and enthusiasm

Dancers who are well-spoken and can represent the Houston Rockets and RPD in a professional manner on and off the court

Ability to pick up dance choreography quickly

Consistent positive attitude

Strong teamwork skills

Ability and desire to commit for one full year

Audition process and choreography:

Open auditions are closed to the public, family and friends.

Preliminary auditions will consist of a series of two to three eliminations that will include stylized choreography and hip-hop.

It is recommended that you bring food and drink to keep your energy up and stay hydrated between rounds.

Candidates will be judged on appearance, dance ability, style, strength and completion of choreography, energy, projection, potential, personality and attitude.

Finalists will be announced at the end of the day.

The Houston Rockets can make changes at their sole discretion in the best interest of the Houston Rockets Power Dancers throughout the entire audition process.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.