Golden State's Andre Iguodala to miss Game 5 against Rockets

HOUSTON - Golden State's Andre Iguodala is out for Thursday’s Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Rockets.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr made the announcement around 6:30 p.m., after initially saying Iguodala would be a game-time decision as he battles a knee injury.

Iguodala, the 2015 NBA Finals MVP, banged knees with Houston’s James Harden late in Sunday’s Game 3 blowout win for the Warriors, and subsequently missed Game 4, a Rockets win.

Houston is 3-0 against Golden State this season when Iguodala does not play.

Houston got a 95-92 win in Game 4 on Tuesday to even the series at 2-2 heading in Thursday's game.

While Golden State will be without Iguodala, the Warriors will have Klay Thompson. Thompson had been listed as questionable leading up to the game because of a strained left knee. But coach Steve Kerr says that Thompson will play.

