Get2Know: Rockets' P.J. Tucker

HOUSTON - As a new NBA postseason begins, the Rockets have their eyes on the ultimate prize, with the pieces all in line to make a deep playoff run and, as the No. 1 overall seed, perhaps be the last team standing in the middle of June.

Can the Rockets earn the NBA Championship?

Sure they can, and it begins with James Harden and Chris Paul but it doesn’t stop there. The Rockets have other parts that will be vital and that group includes forward P.J. Tucker.

Tucker is the only Rockets player who played in all 82 games this season, averaging just over 6 points per game but was lockdown defensively on most nights.

His offense, though, is deceiving, because left alone, especially from his comfort zone in the corners, Tucker is a guy who can be a spark at any time.

Tucker will be a factor in this first-round series with the Timberwolves.

His intensity on the defensive end has been a strength all season and he’ll have the challenge of covering Minnesota’s Taj Gibson. And most likely you’ll see him on some possessions hounding Jimmy Butler, and in certain situations he could also tangle with Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Tucker’s offense is welcomed but not needed on most nights, but his defense and rebounding will certainly be expected by head coach Mike D’Antoni throughout the first

-round series and beyond.

At the age of 32, Tucker has seen it all during his NBA career and played deep into the playoffs while with Toronto.

The former Texas Longhorn is a gamer, and he’ll be fired up to prove he will be a factor and a challenge for Minnesota in Houston and when the series shifts to the Twin Cities.

