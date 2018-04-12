Get2Know: Rockets' Gerald Green

HOUSTON - It’s been quite a year for Houstonian Gerald Green.

He spent roughly half the NBA season as a member of his hometown team, the Houston Rockets.

The other half of the season, he wasn’t even in the league.

Green, a veteran of 10 NBA seasons, was in training camp with Milwaukee, and initially, it seemed he’d made their opening game roster.

However, Green was the final player released just days before the season opener.

Green played last season with the Celtics, and even started seven times in their playoff march to the Eastern Conference Finals. But Green remained out of the league for months after his release from the Bucks, until Dec. 28, when the Rockets brought him onboard.

He made his season debut the same day and has been a valued member of the team ever since.

Six days after he was signed, Green led the team in scoring with 27 points in a win over Orlando.

He’s now a part of the team’s regular rotation and a key part of the team that set the franchise record for wins, entering the playoffs as the overall top seed.

Green is a Houstonian, and he loves showing it, as evidenced by his collection of retro Houston jerseys he often wears to games. He’s been spotted in a Houston Oilers Warren Moon jersey and a Jeff Bagwell Houston Astros jersey.

He’s even changed his braided hairstyle throughout his time with the Rockets, with wither the Rockets logo or the Houston Astros logo weaved in.

Green has averaged 11.7 points per game this season in just under 23 minutes per game. He’s hit some huge shots this season, none bigger than his game-winner against Phoenix – a 3-pointer in the corner right in front of the Rockets' bench as the buzzer sounded.

Following that game, Green said, ”I think what makes it more fun is I’m from here. Never really got a chance to do that in front of my mom and my dad before, so I think that was more special to me.”

