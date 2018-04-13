Get2Know: Rockets' Clint Capela

HOUSTON - As the Rockets head into the playoffs, they will rely heavily on the play of one of the youngest guys on the roster, Clint Capela.

The 23-year-old was a first-round pick for the Rockets in the 2014 draft, going 25th overall.

The center is from Geneva, Switzerland, and has played for the Swiss national basketball team in the FIBA EuroBasket qualification games.

In 2015, Capela thrived in the postseason, where he saw even more playing time than he did in the regular season after Donatas Motiejunas was injured and he was forced to step up.

Ever since then, he has continued to grow into one of the strongest centers in the NBA.

This season, he became the youngest Rocket to have at least 23 points and 25 rebounds in a game since Hakeem Olajuwon.

Capela has developed a great on-court chemistry with James Harden, and fans love to see their alley-oops and hope to see more of that in the playoffs.

His play will be a key part of how far this Rockets team can go.

