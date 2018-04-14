Get2Know: Rockets' Chris Paul

HOUSTON - The Rockets brought Chris Paul to Houston with one goal in mind: to win a championship.

His presence on the team has been everything they imagined and more, in fact his teammate James Harden even called it “love at first sight.”

The two stars immediately hit it off both on the court and off and that has played a huge role in the chemistry of this Rockets team and the success they have seen this season.

Much like his teammate Harden and Coach Mike D’Antoni, Paul is chasing his first NBA title.

The 32-year-old is a nine-time NBA All-star, and has been selected to nine NBA All-defensive teams and eight All-NBA teams.

Paul played college basketball for two seasons at Wake Forest before being drafted fourth overall in the 2005 NBA draft by the New Orleans Hornets.

CP3 spent six seasons with the Clippers, where he became even more established as a premiere player in the league.

Beyond his talent, Paul is highly respected by coaches and players around the NBA for his work ethic and character.

He serves as the National Basketball Players Association president, a position he has held since 2013.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.