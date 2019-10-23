Gerrit Cole's Top Quotes after Game 1 Loss, Astros quotes

Houston - The Washington Nationals came to Houston and immediately made a statement by stunning the Astros and Co-Ace Gerrit Cole in Game 1 Tuesday night.

Cole lasted 7 innings on the night but gave up 5 earned runs while striking out 6 suffering his first loss since May 22 ending a stretch of 19 consecutive winning decisions.

COLE'S TOP QUOTES DURING HIS POST GAME NEWS CONFERENCE

" I felt like I wasn't crisp tonight. I made a poor pitch to Zimmerman for the Homer and the Soto Home run tip your cap to him. I just gave up one too many."

"I didn't have my A-Game tonight and outside of a few pitches we worked pretty well with what we had. These are the two best teams in the world right now so you don't beat yourself up too much. To get through seven, you can't take for granted that Justin can get you seven or eight so it feels good to get deep and not stretch anybody out. We are in a good position tomorrow especially with Justin on the mound."

"It wasn't my sharpest game ,so we had to get creative. The fastball was leaking off the corner a couple of times and struggled with the curveball command. Poor pitch to Soto and not finish that inning off without a crooked number, so we have to keep going ,and we have Justin tomorrow and get ready for the next time I take the ball."

"It's one of the two best teams in the world right now. I'm bullish on my guys but give them credit. The 5th inning Suzuki worked the walk, tried to throw breaking balls for strikes and not able to do it."

JOSE ALTUVE'S TOP COMMENTS FROM HIS POST GAME INTERVIEW

"I thought George hit the ball good in the 8th. Had hoped it was gone and the game was on the line right there."

"We took some good at bats against Scherzer and he was out of the game early. That's some of the things we take out of the game."

"This game is about adjustments and we have to make some for the next game."

" He's so good ( Springer). He is crazy good , swings the bat, and hits homers. That's the kind of player he is."

"He (Cole) is one of the reasons we are here right now. I know he'll start a new one when he pitches again. He is focused and this is one game. He'll keep helping us."

" He's been the guy ( Verlander) and he is focused right now and he'll give us all he has and that's all we can ask for."

GEORGE SPRINGER'S TOP POST GAME COMMENTS

"We offensively passed the baton to the next guy a lot today and you have to give credit where credit is due."

"It's hard to face these guys. We just have to string together an at-bat and see what happens."

"Ideally you want to win the first one , but we didn't . It's about moving on and getting to tomorrow and doing what we can to head there with a split."

"It's us and them left. You learn to go through the day and embrace it. We are playing against one of the best teams in the world."

ALEX BREGMAN'S TOP POST GAME COMMENTS

"I've been horrible mechanically and been off time and in between taking fastball's and sliders for strikeouts and swinging at pitches out of the zone. I better take my bat home and sleep with it."

"100 percent we come out tomorrow with energy and try to compete and win a game."

"They are a very good team and have great pitching. Their offense is really good and they are a complete ballclub and we have to play better if we want to win."

