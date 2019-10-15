Gerrit Cole ready to take next postseason step in career

Gerrit Cole reacts after his 14th strikeout during the eighth inning of Game 2 of the ALDS against the Tampa Bay Rays at Minute Maid Park on October 05, 2019, in Houston.

Bronx, NY - Greetings from the Bronx and Yankee Stadium where the ALCS showdown resumes starting Tuesday afternoon ( 3:08pm Central) with Game 3 between the Astros and Yankees. Thanks to Carlos Correa's walk off home run in the 11th inning Sunday night the Astros and Yankees are all tied at 1-1.

The next three games are at Yankee Stadium where they dominated all season long just like the Astros did at Minute Maid Park.

Gerrit Cole will get the baseball and make his third postseason start of 2019 and the 8th of his career which began in 2013 with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

GERRIT COLE BY THE NUMBERS in 2019

REGULAR SEASON TOTALS

20-5 record

212.1 innings pitched

326 Strikeouts ( Set Astros Record)

Simply put, Cole has been one of baseball's most dominating pitchers all season and specifically since late May. Since that period Cole has not lost a game in 24 starts . In that span he has six no-decisions. He has pitched right alongside Justin Verlander who many believe will actually win the AL Cy Young Award. If they handed out two, Cole would certainly be deserving. He is currently on a roll now of ten or more strikeouts in eleven straight games which is a Major League record.



COLE'S HISTORY AGAINST THE YANKEES

REGULAR SEASON STARTS ONLY

2014 at NYY (Win) 6 IP, 7 H , 3 R, 8 K's

2019 NYY (Win) 7 IP, 4 H , 3 R, 6 K's

*No Postseason starts against Yankees



COLE HAS FOND MEMORIES OF ATTENDING GAMES AT YANKEE STADIUM

"I think I attended 7 games and my favorite players were Derek Jeter and Mariano Rivera. It's going to be exciting. I've pitched here once before and I had a lot of fun and enjoy coming here. I've heard my teammates talk about the atmosphere here and so it's just sounds like a great stage and a great place to play some exciting baseball

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.