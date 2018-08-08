Gerald Green excited about Carmelo Anthony, re-signing with Rockets

HOUSTON - Carmelo Anthony is Houston-bound and his new teammates welcome what he brings to the table.

That includes Rockets guard Gerald Green. Anthony and the Rockets have had a deal in place and he he's expected to sign officially when he returns from an NBA event in Africa.

“We are all right with that and I’m loving it,” Green said. “He’s a proven player and a future Hall of Famer. He’s never had a point guard like Chris Paul or a scorer like James Harden. It’s going to work and he will come in with a different mindset. He needs to be 'Melo and be himself. He will do fine with us.”

Green was a key piece to the Rockets' success off the bench this past season after he was signed. He immediately came in and produced on both ends for head coach Mike D’Antoni. Green was rewarded with a new contract and is excited to be returning for the 2018-2019 season in Houston.

“The world knows where I was going. It wasn’t a secret, I knew I was coming back,” Green said. “It just feels good to have a home in your home if that makes sense.

“I think we’ll stick with our principles. Those two guys are great defenders. A lot are underrated on this team. I’m ready to step up to the challenge and improve my defense. I’m really excited about this season, I really am,” he said.

