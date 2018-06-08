Gattis and Cole lead Astros past Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas - Evan Gattis hit a two-run homer and an RBI single, and Gerrit Cole allowed one run over six solid innings as the Houston Astros topped the Texas Rangers 5-2 on Thursday night.

Alex Bregman also homered for the Astros, and Jose Altuve had three singles after coming in with a big league-leading 85.

Cole (7-1) gave up just three singles - and none after the third inning - had eight strikeouts and walked three while throwing 102 pitches. He entered the game leading the American League in strikeouts (116) and was second in opponents' batting average (.171).

Cole Hamels (3-6) didn't allow a hit until Bregman's one-out double in the fourth. Altuve singled home Bregman to tie it at 1 and scored on Gattis' two-out homer. Bregman chased Hamels with his homer in the eighth. Hamels gave up five runs and seven hits, struck out five and walked two in 7 1/3 innings, his longest start of the season. The six losses equal the most in a season during his time with Texas, which he joined midway through the 2015 season.

It was Gattis' 10th homer of the season, nine coming in his last 20 starts, and Bregman's seventh. It was Gattis' fourth homer off Hamels in 34 career at-bats.

Hamels has allowed 17 homers this season. He went into the game tied for fifth in the league in homers allowed.

Texas took a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Adrian Beltre's bloop single to center field that scored Shin-Soo Choo.

Choo had two singles and a walk to extend his 23-game on-base streak, which is the longest active run in the majors.

The game started after a 40-minute rain delay.

SHORT HOPS

Houston left fielder Tony Kemp robbed Isiah Kiner-Falefa of an extra-base hit in the sixth inning with a leaping catch. ... The Astros began a season-high 10-game road trip. ... Kiner-Falefa made his 27th start at third base. That equals the total for Beltre, who DH'ed and has been on the disabled list twice this season with a strained left hamstring. ... Beltre's single was his 3,084th career hit. He's five behind Ichiro Suzuki, who's in 21st place on baseball's career list.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Astros: SS Carlos Correa didn't play after leaving Wednesday's game after seven innings with soreness in his right side. Correa said an MRI showed nothing abnormal.

Rangers: SS Elvis Andrus (fractured right elbow) will begin a rehab assignment next week with either Triple-A Round Rock or Double-A Frisco.

UP NEXT

Astros: Justin Verlander (7-2, 1.24 ERA) is 1-1 with one no-decision vs. Texas this season. His ERA leads the majors.

Rangers: Doug Fister (1-6, 4.13 ERA) has split two decisions vs. Houston this season, holding it to one run in five innings on March 30 for his win.

