Gardner Minshew, Ito Smith could produce as fantasy sleepers for Week 5

HOUSTON - Here are five players that could be on your waiver wire or stashed on your bench that could help your team in a tough spot.

GARDNER MINSHEW II, QB, JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS

Just barely over 50% owned, Minshew has thrown two touchdown passes every single week. The New Orleans-Cowboys game should be an aberration and this one has a decent implied total of 22.75 for the Jaguars. I'm expecting 200-plus yards and two touchdowns from Minshew again.

Predicted Points (Standard): 17.8

ITO SMITH, RB, ATLANTA FALCONS

He scored a touchdown against the Texans last week and had plenty of passing down snaps against Houston. The Cardinals are a good opponent in that they play fast and Smith should get a decent amount of opportunities. If he's going to have a bigger week than usual, this is a good spot for it. There also simply aren't a lot of good lower level running backs out there this week.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 3.8/7.8

PRESTON WILLIAMS, WR, MIAMI DOLPHINS

Preston Williams is the top receiver on a very bad Dolphins team. But that very bad Dolphins team is playing a very bad Redskins team. Williams loaded up on targets, picking up an average of 7.5 per game. He's got as good of a chance as any of scoring a touchdown out of the Dolphins receivers.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 11.1/16.1

AUDEN TATE, WR, CINCINNATI BENGALS

We're going back-to-back again! Tate delivered last week with a 3-26-1 line for the Bengals. Without that touchdown, it would have been rough. A.J. Green and John Ross are hurt, meaning Tate is getting the second-most targets on the team. What you want in sleepers is opportunity, and he has tons of it. I don't like him getting another TD this week, but if he does, that would be huge.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.6/8.6

TEXANS FANTASY PICK OF THE WEEK: Kenny Stills

The #WillFullerBreakoutGame happened. Now, it's time for Stills to break out against a weak Kansas City defense. Stills is still limited in practice but should play Sunday. Keke Coutee got a 51-yard catch and Will Fuller got plenty of deep balls against the Falcons. Stills should reclaim his role and a deep TD pass could do wonders.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.7/9.7

FANTASY FIVE SLEEPERS WEEK 5

LAST WEEK'S PICKS:

QB Chase Daniel, Bears

Predicted Points (Standard): 16.2

Actual Points: 13.4

RB Nyheim Hines, Colts

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.1/11.1

Actual Points: 4.5/8.5

WR Auden Tate, Bengals

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 12.6/17.6

Actual Points: 8.6/11.6

TE Dawson Knox, Bills

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 6.6/10.6

Actual Points: 1.2/3.2

Texans Pick: Will Fuller V

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 8.6/12.6

Actual Points: 39.7/53.7

