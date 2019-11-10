Game recap: Texas defeats Kansas state 27-24

AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 09: Junior Angilau #75 of the Texas Longhorns congratulates Collin Johnson #9 after a touchdown reception in the first half against the Kansas State Wildcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019…

The No. 16 Kansas State Wildcats opened up the game strong, scoring on a 70-yard touchdown pass from Skylar Thompson to Malik Knowles on the third play of the game. Each team turned the ball over only one time and it was a clean, tight game for all 60 minutes. A key drive led by Sam Ehlinger and running back Keaontay Ingram eventually set Cameron Dicker up for 26-yard field goal, which he nailed as time expired to give the Longhorns a win.

Texas started off slow, but thanks to a fumble late in the first half by Kansas State, Texas was able to keep it at a one-score game heading into the second half. The Longhorns opened the third quarter strong and were able to hold Kansas State to only 10 second half points. A late interception by Ehlinger certainly scared some Texas fans out there, but they were ultimately able to hold on and secure a big time win.

Here are a few key moments from the game:

Players of the Game

The tandem of Sam Ehlinger and Keaontay Ingram is ultimately what helped Texas win this game. Both contributed to a key drive that led to a game winning field goal. Ehlinger completed 22 of his 29 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown, while Ingram had 139 and two touchdowns on the ground. This two-headed monster of Ingram and Ehlinger proved to be too much for the Wildcats, as they had no answer for the Texas offense Saturday.

Getty Images AUSTIN, TX - NOVEMBER 09: Sam Ehlinger #11 of the Texas Longhorns looks to pass under pressure by Trey Dishon #99 of the Kansas State Wildcats in the first half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on November 9, 2019 in Austin, Texas.…

Play of the Game

I mention this guy in my post-game article every week, but there is a reason for it. There may not be another player in college football as unusual as Roschon Johnson. The youngster again proved his athleticism on a mind-boggling 20-yard run that included a hurdle over a Kansas State defender who stood no chance against the young quarterback-turned-running back.

Here is a look at that play:

The sun shining on Roshon Johnson and the Longhorns today. pic.twitter.com/370eYiRv8N — Brian Davis (@BDavisAAS) November 9, 2019



Momentum Shift/Drive of the Game

Kansas State had an opportunity to go up 21-7 going into the half, but a fumble recovered by the Texas defense allowed the Longhorns to stay within a score going into the locker room at half. I don't know what speech was given in that locker room, but it sure worked. Texas marched down the field in just four plays and scored to tie the game at 14. They never lost the lead again.

Breakout Player of the Game:

As a guy who missed a significant amount of time this year due to injury, this win must've felt good for Texas wide receiver Collin Johnson. The 6 foot, 6 inch 22-year old caught seven balls for 110 yards and a touchdown. With Devin Duvernay having the season of his career, the presence of a healthy Collin Johnson on the field will certainly help this already-powerful offense.

Take a look at this touchdown grab by Johnson on a flea-flicker in the second quarter:

Texas brings out the flea flicker. Easy money for Collin Johnson. pic.twitter.com/po9QEuYFsw — Donnie Smoot (@Dsmoot3D) November 9, 2019

Looking Ahead…

This was a big win for Texas. They were able to prove that they can step up in big games after two tough losses against Oklahoma and TCU. They play in Iowa State next weekend against a Cyclones team that will be itching for a win after a heartbreaking 42-41 loss to Oklahoma. The ‘Horns then will travel to Waco to play a Baylor team that is now 9-0. If Texas can win out, there Big 12 Championship game appearance hopes are not out their window, but they will need some help from some of their fellow Big 12 foes.



