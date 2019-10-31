High school football scores for Oct. 24-27

This is where you will find high school football scores for games played between Oct. 24 and Oct. 27.

Friday night scores

CLASS 6A

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Duncanville (7-0);W: 39-7, Richardson Pearce;1

2.;Katy (7-0);W: 47-0, Katy Seven Lakes;2

3.;Allen (7-0);W: 58-33, Dallas Jesuit;3

4.;Longview (7-0);W: 49-13, Rockwall-Heath;4

5.;Galena Park North Shore (6-1);W: 63-0, Baytown Sterling;5

6.;Southlake Carroll (7-0);W: 62-7, Keller Fossil Ridge;6

7.;Converse Judson (7-0);W: 30-13, Smithson Valley;7

8.;Beaumont West Brook (7-0);W: 35-12, La Porte;8

9.;Cy-Fair (7-0);W: 35-0, Houston Stratford;9

10.;DeSoto (7-0);W: 54-7, Grand Prairie;10

11.;Spring Westfield (6-1);W: 49-6, Aldine MacArthur;11

12.;Humble Atascocita (6-1);W: 61-6, Pasadena Dobie;12

13.;Arlington Martin (6-1);W: 21-3, Arlington;13

14.;Lake Travis (6-1);Idle;14

15.;Austin Westlake (6-1);W: 69-31, Austin Del Valle;15

16.;Dickinson (7-1);W: 33-17, League City Clear Springs;16

17.;Denton Guyer (6-1);W: 42-10, Keller;17

18.;Cedar Hill (5-2);W: 28-24, Mansfield Lake Ridge;18

19.;Midland Lee (7-0);W: 62-7, Odessa;19

20.;Austin Vandegrift (8-0);W: 42-17, Round Rock Westwood;20

21.;SA Northside Brandeis (7-0);W: 47-0, SA Holmes;21

22.;Katy Tompkins (7-1);W: 28-0, Katy Mayde Creek;22

23.;Klein Oak (7-1);W: 34-14, Conroe Oak Ridge;23

24.;Schertz Clemens (6-1);W: 58-24, San Marcos;24

25.;Euless Trinity (7-1);W: 41-20, Weatherford;NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Frisco Lone Star (7-0);W: Lewisville The Colony, 41-38;1

2.;Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0);W: Friendswood, 51-6;2

3.;Denton Ryan (7-0);W: Carrollton Creekview, 62-6;3

4.;Dallas Highland Park (6-1);W: Dallas Samuell, 56-6;4

5.;Lufkin (6-1);W: Tomball, 55-22;5

6.;Cedar Park (7-1);W: Hutto, 20-16;10

7.;Lancaster (6-1);W: Dallas Adams, 63-0;7

8.;SA Wagner (7-1);W: SA Jefferson, 56-0;8

9.;Abilene Cooper (8-0);W: Amarillo Caprock, 51-24;9

10.;Hutto (5-1);L: Cedar Park, 20-16;6

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Aledo (6-1);W: Cleburne, 45-0;1

2.;Manvel (7-0);Idle;2

3.;CC Calallen (7-0);W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 35-14;3

4.;A&M Consolidated (7-0);W: Katy Paetow, 55-17;4

5.;Fort Bend Marshall (7-1);W: Houston Sharpstown, 70-2;5

6.;Lubbock Cooper (6-1);W: WF Rider, 45-13;6

7.;Huntsville (5-2);W: Lamar Consolidated, 35-21;7

8.;Red Oak (6-1);W: Dallas Adamson, 70-0;8

9.;Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-2);W: Floresville, 63-14;9

10.;Kerrville Tivy (6-1);W: SA Memorial, 62-0;NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Argyle (7-0);W: 65-44, Paris;1

2.;Carthage (7-0);W: 44-14, Tyler Chapel Hill;2

3.;Waco La Vega (6-1);W: 42-10, Stephenville;3

4.;Decatur (7-0);W: 38-31, Springtown;4

5.;Dumas (7-0);Idle;5

6.;Brownwood (7-0);Idle;6

7.;Needville (6-1) ;Idle;8

8.;Lampasas (6-1);W: 52-10, Liberty Hill;9

9.;Springtown (6-1);L: 38-31, Decatur;7

10.;Melissa (5-2);W: 29-17, Celina;10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-1);W: 37-24, Gilmer;2

2.;Waco Connally (8-0);W: 42-26, Mexia;1

3.;West Orange-Stark (4-1);Idle;3

4.;Midland Greenwood (8-0);W: 41-0, Snyder;4

5.;Lubbock Estacado (8-0);W: 27-0, Dalhart;5

6.;Gilmer (5-3);L: 37-24, Texarkana Pleasant Grove;6

7.;Sunnyvale (7-0);W: 58-17, Nevada Community;7

8.;Geronimo Navarro (7-0);W: 54-0, Austin Eastside Memorial;8

9.;Iowa Park (6-1);W: 42-0, Vernon;9

10.;Jasper (5-1) ;W: 53-7, Huntington;10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Grandview (7-0);W: Groesbeck, 42-0;1

2.;Wall (7-0);W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 14-7;3

3.;Malakoff (6-1);W: Dallas A+ Academy, 72-0;2

4.;Bushland (7-0);W: Littlefield, 41-7;4

5.;Diboll (7-0);W: Elkhart, 48-0;6

6.;Pottsboro (8-0);W: Bonham, 61-6;7

7.;Eastland (7-0);W: Breckenridge, 76-34;10

8.;Troy (7-1);W: Rockdale, 62-44;NR

9.;Jefferson (6-1);Idle;9

10.;Rockdale (6-1);L: Troy, 62-44;5

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Canadian (7-0);W: Childress, 41-14;1

2.;East Bernard (8-0);W: Ganado, 27-14;2

3.;Newton (6-1);W: Hemphill, 58-22;3

4.;Rogers (7-0);W: Hamilton, 46-14;5

5.;Gunter (7-1);W: WF City View, 31-27;4

6.;Abernathy (6-1);W: Coahoma, 42-0;6

7.;Cisco (6-1);W: San Angelo TLC, 75-0;7

8.;Omaha Pewitt (7-0);W: DeKalb, 32-26;8

9.;Poth (6-1);W: Skidmore-Tynan, 33-9;9

10.;Palmer (7-0);W: Edgewood, 41-16;10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Refugio (7-0);W: 83-14, Freer;1

2.;Shiner (8-0);W: 52-7, Weimar;2

3.;San Saba (7-0);W: 56-0, Hico;3

4.;San Augustine (6-0);W: 66-39, Groveton;4

5.;Hawley (7-0);Idle;5

6.;New Deal (7-0);W: 42-0, Floydada;6

7.;Holland (8-0);W: 59-0, Rosebud-Lott;7

8.;Alto (7-0);W: 29-7, Price Carlisle;8

9.;Post (7-0);W: 48-21, Olton;9

10.;Mason (5-2);W: 62-6, Junction;10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Falls City (6-1);W: 63-14, Runge;1

2.;Albany (5-2);W: 49-0, Roscoe;2

3.;Mart (4-3);W: 63-0, Wortham;3

4.;Stratford (7-1);W: 40-19, Vega;4

5.;Grapeland (7-1);W: 53-16, Lovelady;5

6.;Wellington (6-1);W: 50-6, Munday;6

7.;Hamlin (5-2);W: 51-7, Haskell;7

8.;Flatonia (7-1);W: 28-0, Somerville;8

9.;Wheeler (6-1);W: 68-2, Shamrock;9

10.;Ralls (7-0);W: 40-6, Smyer;10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Balmorhea (7-0);Idle;1

2.;Gail Borden County (7-0);W: Ackerly Sands, 53-0;2

3.;McLean (6-1);Idle;3

4.;White Deer (6-1);Idle;4

5.;Milford (5-2);Idle;5

6.;Leakey (7-0);Idle;6

7.;Ira (8-0);W: Spur, 54-24;7

8.;Sterling City (8-0);W: Westbrook, 60-12;8

9.;Paducah (6-1);W: Chillicothe, 76-28;9

10.;Rankin (6-1);W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 68-14;10

__

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Jayton (8-0);W: Roby, 54-6;1

2.;Grandfalls-Royalty (7-1);W: Lueders-Avoca, 65-20;2

3.;Richland Springs (6-0);W: Valera Panther Creek, forfeit;3

4.;Blackwell (7-0);W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 70-42;4

5.;Calvert (4-3);W: Bryan Christian Homeschool, 45-0;5

6.;Strawn (4-3);Idle;6

7.;Gordon (6-1);Idle;7

8.;Matador Motley County (4-3);Idle;8

9.;Groom (5-2);W: Hedley, 58-8;9

10.;Blanket (6-2);W: Rising Star, 57-0;10

___

11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Cedar Hill Trinity (6-1);W: McKinney Christian, 51-0;1

2.;FW Nolan (7-0);Idle;2

3.;Houston Second Baptist (7-0);W: Houston Westbury Christian, 56-0;3

4.;Austin Regents (6-1);W: Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 41-0;4

5.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1);W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 54-14;5

___

SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Baytown Christian (6-0);Idle;1

2.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (6-0);W: Lucas Christian, 55-0;2

3.;Houston Emery-Weiner (6-1);W: SA Lutheran, 49-0;3

4.;Watauga Harvest Christian (7-0);Idle;4

5.;Bulverde Bracken (6-1);W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 43-22;5

Thursday night scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 14, Aldine Nimitz 7

Cypress Creek 59, Houston Northbrook 0

Cypress Fairbanks 69, Houston Spring Woods 0

Dallas Skyline 56, Dallas Molina 0

Duncanville 48, Dallas White 0

EP Montwood 36, EP Franklin 16

Fort Bend Kempner 21, Fort Bend Austin 14

Galena Park North Shore 54, Beaumont West Brook 25

Garland Sachse 17, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Hewitt Midway 35, Killeen Shoemaker 15

Houston Lamar 33, Houston Westbury 14

Humble Kingwood 58, Pasadena 12

Katy Mayde Creek 41, Katy Seven Lakes 31

Klein Cain 36, Conroe Oak Ridge 7

Pasadena Dobie 68, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Richmond George Ranch 29, Alief Elsik 13

SA Northside Jay 25, SA Northside Taft 8

CLASS 5A

Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Richmond Foster 17

Boerne-Champion 30, Uvalde 0

Brownsville Memorial 29, PSJA Southwest 0

Brownsville Porter 24, PSJA Memorial 19

CC King 57, CC Carroll 6

Denton Ryan 42, Carrollton Turner 0

Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3

Manvel 44, Houston Sterling 26

McKinney North 38, Tyler 28

Mission Memorial 20, Brownsville Pace 15

N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 0

SA Brackenridge 43, SA Edison 0

SA Lanier 30, SA Highlands 6

SA Southwest 36, SA Harlandale 2

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 55, Dallas Hillcrest 7

Cuero 69, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Houston North Forest 28, Worthing 21

Kennedale 46, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

La Feria 28, Rio Grande City La Grulla 23

La Marque 49, Houston Washington 0

Lubbock Estacado 14, Perryton 0

CLASS 1A

Loop 45, Southland 0

Matador Motley County 54, Afton Patton Springs 6

May 60, Santa Anna 6

Rankin 62, Fort Davis 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Tyler Street 64, Tyler East Texas Christian 18 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

