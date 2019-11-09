High school football scores for Nov. 8, 2019

Here's where you'll find high school football scores for the 2019 season.

Scores for Nov. 8

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 3A

CC London 22, Odem 7

CLASS 2A

Bovina 47, Springlake-Earth 12

Gorman 62, Santa Anna 0

CLASS 1A

Blanket 50, Sidney 0

Bluff Dale 48, Gustine 20

Brookesmith 53, Rising Star 0

Ira 48, Hermleigh 0

Matador Motley County 74, Silverton 13

Richland Springs 62, Rochelle 6

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Bryan Allen Academy 57, Alpha Omega 0

OTHER

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 60, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 14

Monte Alto 20, Banquete 12

Scores for Nov. 1

CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 25, Aldine Davis 22

Alief Elsik 23, Alief Taylor 20

Allen 35, Prosper 7

Amarillo Tascosa 31, Odessa 15

Arlington 52, Arlington Houston 14

Arlington Lamar 32, Arlington Bowie 17

Arlington Martin 49, FW Paschal 7

Austin Bowie 42, Kyle Lehman 14

Austin High 41, Austin Akins 30

Austin Vandegrift 56, Leander 3

Austin Westlake 49, Austin Anderson 7

Cedar Hill 35, Mansfield 21

Cibolo Steele 34, New Braunfels Canyon 7

Clear Falls 69, League City Clear Creek 42

Cypress Fairbanks 37, Cypress Ridge 0

Cypress Ranch 56, Bryan 14

Dallas Skyline 52, Richardson Berkner 14

De Soto 41, South Grand Prairie 26

Deer Park 35, Beaumont West Brook 27

Denton Guyer 47, Byron Nelson 10

Duncanville 59, Richardson 0

Edinburg Vela 56, Edinburg 0

EP Americas 51, EP Coronado 0

Euless Trinity 42, Abilene 21

Fort Bend Elkins 54, Fort Bend Dulles 21

Fort Bend Travis 51, Fort Bend Kempner 7

Galena Park North Shore 42, Beaumont United 14

Garland Lakeview Centennial 39, Garland Rowlett 13

Garland Naaman Forest 36, Garland 21

Haltom 28, Hurst Bell 21

Harlingen 38, Harlingen South 28

Hewitt Midway 52, Temple 28

Houston Bellaire 49, Houston Heights 25

Humble 31, Humble Kingwood 21

Irving Nimitz 33, Irving 9

Jersey Village 21, Houston Stratford 14

Katy 47, Katy Mayde Creek 0

Katy Tompkins 58, Katy Cinco Ranch 0

Keller 36, Keller Fossil Ridge 20

Killeen Ellison 50, Killeen 18

Killeen Shoemaker 34, Copperas Cove 28, OT

Klein Collins 20, The Woodlands 13

La Joya 49, McAllen Rowe 42

La Porte 45, Channelview 33

Lake Travis 59, Buda Hays 27

Laredo Alexander 41, Del Rio 6

League City Clear Springs 49, Houston Clear Lake 21

Lewisville Flower Mound 62, Coppell 47

Lewisville Hebron 38, Lewisville 14

Lewisville Marcus 49, Irving MacArthur 13

Longview 49, Tyler Lee 7

McAllen Memorial 28, PSJA North 24

McKinney 24, Dallas Jesuit 21

McKinney Boyd 28, Plano 0

Mesquite Horn 28, North Mesquite 14

Midland Lee 49, Midland 6

N. Richland Hills Richland 65, Weatherford 62

Pasadena Dobie 60, Pasadena South Houston 14

Pearland 45, Clute Brazoswood 0

Pearland Dawson 52, Alief Hastings 7

Plano West 36, Plano East 35

PSJA 36, Mission 28

Richardson Lake Highlands 62, Dallas Molina 0

Richardson Pearce 58, Dallas White 14

Rockwall 66, Mesquite 42

Round Rock Cedar Ridge 38, Round Rock McNeil 21

Round Rock Stony Point 45, Round Rock Westwood 28

SA Johnson 14, SA Churchill 13

SA Northside Clark 21, SA Northside Holmes 19

SA Northside O'Connor 42, SA Northside Brennan 28

SA Roosevelt 56, LEE 7

San Benito 55, Brownsville Rivera 28

Schertz Clemens 30, New Braunfels 20

Smithson Valley 42, San Marcos 7

Southlake Carroll 56, Northwest Eaton 17

Spring Dekaney 41, Aldine 10

The Woodlands College Park 24, Klein Cain 21

Waco 24, Belton 21

Waxahachie 10, Mansfield Summit 6

Weslaco East 17, Weslaco 14

Wolfforth Frenship 24, Odessa Permian 13

CLASS 5A

A&M Consolidated 25, Bryan Rudder 14

Aledo 42, Joshua 0

Amarillo 65, Lubbock 20

Angleton 47, Galveston Ball 27

Arlington Seguin 66, Austin Navarro 0

Austin LBJ 55, Austin William Travis 0

Azle 64, Saginaw 14

Barbers Hill 40, Port Neches-Groves 35

Bastrop 30, Elgin 20

Boerne-Champion 52, SA Memorial 0

Brenham 48, Leander Glenn 7

Brownsville Pace 26, Brownsville Memorial 21

Burleson Centennial 47, Arlington Seguin 20

Canutillo 48, Clint Horizon 7

Carrollton Creekview 61, Carrollton Turner 6

Castroville Medina Valley 17, SA Alamo Heights 10

CC Calallen 38, Alice 25

CC Flour Bluff 47, CC Carroll 0

CC Miller 61, CC Ray 0

Cedar Park 42, Pflugerville 21

Corsicana 30, Ennis 8

Crosby 36, Nederland 29, 2OT

Dallas Adamson 49, Dallas Conrad 14

Dallas Highland Park 42, Lancaster 35, OT

Dallas Wilson 56, Dallas Sunset 0

Denton Braswell 39, Lake Dallas 31

Dripping Springs 42, Austin Northeast 8

El Paso Eastlake 21, EP Del Valle 14

EP Andress 56, EP Bowie 0

EP Burges 27, EP Irvin 16

EP Eastwood 80, EP Bel Air 39

EP Jefferson 38, El Paso 14

EP Ysleta 42, EP Hanks 38

Everman 65, Waco University 7

Fort Bend Marshall 68, Houston Northside 7

Frisco Independence 44, Lewisville The Colony 37

Frisco Lone Star 66, Frisco Liberty 6

Frisco Wakeland 42, Frisco Centennial 21

Georgetown East View 21, Bastrop Cedar Creek 14

Granbury 17, FW Brewer 13

Greenville 51, Forney 3

Gregory-Portland 28, CC Tuloso-Midway 20

Humble Kingwood Park 40, Houston Austin 13

Huntsville 27, Montgomery Lake Creek 0

Hutto 42, Manor 20

Katy Paetow 34, Montgomery 30

Kaufman 28, Sulphur Springs 24

Kerrville Tivy 31, Lockhart 13

La Joya Palmview 37, Mission Memorial 35

Laredo Martin 63, SA Harlandale 48

Lindale 49, Longview Pine Tree 22

Lubbock Cooper 49, Abilene Wylie 14

Lubbock Monterey 62, Amarillo Caprock 27

Lucas Lovejoy 31, Denison 24

Lufkin 58, Conroe Caney Creek 0

Magnolia 39, Magnolia West 15

Mansfield Legacy 51, Dallas Samuell 0

Mansfield Timberview 55, Dallas Adams 0

Manvel 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 41

Marshall 35, Whitehouse 8

Mesquite Poteet 37, Tyler 14

Midlothian 19, Cleburne 14

Mission Sharyland 29, Pharr Valley View 6

Mount Pleasant 33, Jacksonville 27

N. Richland Hills Birdville 32, Colleyville Heritage 31

Nacogdoches 43, Hallsville 6

New Caney 44, Baytown Goose Creek 7

New Caney Porter 45, Donna 19

New Caney Porter 54, Galena Park 2

North Forney 49, Royse City 39

Parkland 35, EP Riverside 7

Pflugerville Weiss 28, Marble Falls 0

Port Lavaca Calhoun 57, SA Southside 27

Princeton 49, Frisco Lebanon Trail 48, OT

Richmond Foster 49, Texas City 0

Rosenberg Lamar 41, Cleveland 8

SA Highlands 26, SA Edison 7

SA Houston 38, SA Burbank 14

SA Wagner 46, SA Veterans Memorial 30

Saginaw Boswell 24, FW Arlington Heights 20

San Antonio Harlan 38, SA Southwest 7

San Antonio Southwest Legacy 35, Eagle Pass Winn 24

Santa Fe 27, Dayton 7

Seagoville 55, Dallas Jefferson 2

Sharyland Pioneer 51, Roma 30

Sherman 56, West Mesquite 27

Somerset 56, Floresville 48

Texarkana Texas 40, Wylie East 13

Tomball 42, College Station 35

Uvalde 56, SA Kennedy 13

Victoria West 9, Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 6, OT

Vidor 19, Baytown Lee 7

WF Rider 30, Canyon Randall 7

Wichita Falls 31, Plainview 6

Willis 36, Waller 30

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 35, Wilmer-Hutchins 14

Andrews 61, San Angelo Lake View 18

Argyle 35, Anna 6

Athens 40, Mabank 21

Beeville Jones 37, Pleasanton 26

Bellville 52, La Grange 27

Boerne 34, La Vernia 27

Bridge City 14, Livingston 8

Brownsboro 35, Bullard 34

Caddo Mills 51, Nevada Community 43

Caldwell 26, Brookshire Royal 18

Carrollton Ranchview 44, North Dallas 28

Carthage 34, Henderson 14

CC West Oso 29, Robstown 7

Center 47, Huntington 25

Clint 28, Fabens 7

Clint Mountain View 48, San Elizario 14

Crandall 28, Quinlan Ford 6

Crystal City 19, Carrizo Springs 15

Dalhart 34, Borger 28

Dallas Carter 60, Dallas Pinkston 7

Decatur 68, Burkburnett 21

Devine 21, Poteet 0

Dumas 38, Pampa 15

El Campo 40, Bay City 14

Fairfield 26, Robinson 20

Farmersville 29, Dallas Roosevelt 26

Fredericksburg 10, Burnet 7

FW Castleberry 71, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 31

FW Dunbar 52, FW Western Hills 6

Gainesville 41, Mineral Wells 2

Geronimo Navarro 22, Cuero 14

Godley 61, Venus 12

Graham 38, Aubrey 21

Hereford 28, Canyon 22

Hillsboro 28, Ferris 16

Hondo 55, Pearsall 13

Houston Furr 13, Yates 7

Houston Washington 44, Houston Scarborough 6

Huffman Hargrave 34, Little Cypress-Mauriceville 14

Iowa Park 50, Bridgeport 29

Jasper 48, Cleveland Tarkington 3

Kennedale 49, FW Benbrook 21

Kingsville King 28, Rio Grande City La Grulla 21

La Feria 28, Hidalgo 12

La Marque 21, Wharton 14

Lampasas 56, Fischer Canyon Lake 35

Levelland 21, Perryton 14

Liberty Hill 63, Taylor 0

Lorena 41, Madisonville 16

Melissa 61, Sanger 10

Mexia 21, Salado 6

Midland Greenwood 49, Monahans 7

Midlothian Heritage 24, Waxahachie Life 7

Navasota 42, Houston Wheatley 7

Needville 48, Freeport Brazosport 35

Palestine 21, Kilgore 7

Paris 62, Paris North Lamar 7

Pittsburg 33, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6

Raymondville 50, Progreso 6

Rio Hondo 27, Port Isabel 15

Rockport-Fulton 59, Orange Grove 8

Rusk 12, Canton 7

Seminole 52, Big Spring 0

Silsbee 27, Hamshire-Fannett 21

Sinton 43, Ingleside 29

Smithville 41, Giddings 14

Snyder 21, Lamesa 8

Splendora 14, Lumberton 7

Stephenville 49, Gatesville 24

Sunnyvale 49, Dallas Lincoln 12

Sweeny 44, Houston Kashmere 0

Sweetwater 35, Fort Stockton 21

Texarkana Pleasant Grove 65, Longview Spring Hill 21

Van 55, Tyler Chapel Hill 27

Vernon 28, Krum 21

Waco La Vega 31, Brownwood 14

West Columbia 35, Sealy 21

West Orange-Stark 39, Liberty 0

Wimberley 48, Llano 27

CLASS 3A

Abernathy 65, Lubbock Roosevelt 0

Alba-Golden 26, Quitman 0

Alpine 65, Big Lake Reagan County 0

Anderson-Shiro 52, Kountze 6

Ballinger 63, Coleman 7

Bangs 62, San Angelo Texas Leadership 0

Bells 28, Whitewright 14

Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 54, Frankston 42

Blanco 48, Ingram Moore 20

Blue Ridge 36, Pattonville Prairiland 6

Brock 13, Boyd 6

Brownfield 55, Tornillo 0

Buffalo 33, Edgewood 18

Buna 28, Hardin 0

Bushland 52, Amarillo River Road 0

Cameron Yoe 77, Manor New Tech 6

Canadian 66, Dimmitt 18

CC London 27, Santa Rosa 20

Childress 48, Spearman 21

Cisco 34, Anson 7

Coahoma 60, Colorado City 8

Coldspring-Oakhurst 26, Elkhart 25

Columbus 34, Altair Rice 7

Comfort 49, Brady 34

Commerce 53, Bonham 28

Corsicana Mildred 40, Blooming Grove 27

Crane 85, Anthony 6

Crockett 56, Palestine Westwood 16

Daingerfield 42, Omaha Pewitt 38

De Kalb 48, Ore City 18

Denver City 63, Kermit 21

Diboll 37, Franklin 7

Dublin 20, Comanche 16

East Bernard 63, Danbury 0

East Chambers 45, Anahuac 14

Eastland 42, Clyde 27

Edna 45, Goliad 7

El Maton Tidehaven 45, Ganado 28

Elysian Fields 27, New Diana 7

Emory Rains 56, Lone Oak 12

Friona 42, Tulia 14

George West 59, Bishop 0

Gladewater 40, Gladewater Sabine 16

Grand Saline 26, Arp 20

Groesbeck 42, McGregor 13

Gunter 50, Henrietta 7

Hebbronville 49, Banquete 20

Hemphill 52, New Waverly 6

Hitchcock 14, Boling 7

Holliday 67, Nocona 0

Hughes Springs 35, New Boston 7

Idalou 44, Stanton 6

Jacksboro 28, Millsap 24

Jefferson 49, Hooks 7

Jourdanton 41, Universal City Randolph 35

Karnes City 42, Lytle 27

Kemp 47, Dallas A+ Academy 0

Leonard 34, Cooper 7

Lexington 41, Hamilton 0

Lyford 20, Santa Gertrudis Academy 7

Malakoff 72, Eustace 0

Marion 24, Cotulla 14

Mathis 12, Aransas Pass 10

Merkel 34, San Angelo Grape Creek 18

Mineola 34, Tatum 0

Mount Vernon 56, Redwater 21

Natalia 28, Nixon-Smiley 6

New London West Rusk 37, Winnsboro 33

Newton 62, Corrigan-Camden 0

Odem 28, Taft 16

Orangefield 37, Warren 6

Palacios 48, Hempstead 14

Palmer 64, Dallas Gateway 0

Paradise 43, Bowie 0

Poth 67, Dilley 0

Rice 36, Scurry-Rosser 29

Rockdale 61, Jarrell 9

Rogers 65, Florence 14

San Diego 40, Falfurrias 0

Shallowater 43, Littlefield 21

Slaton 70, Muleshoe 28

Sonora 58, Johnson City 21

Stockdale 42, Skidmore-Tynan 18

Teague 41, Maypearl 9

Tolar 36, Rio Vista 7

Troup 52, Winona 0

Troy 40, Lago Vista 33

Tuscola Jim Ned 45, Early 22

Van Alstyne 40, Howe 28

Van Vleck 47, Bloomington 6

Vanderbilt Industrial 40, Hallettsville 34

Wall 20, Breckenridge 6

Waskom 43, Queen City 2

WF City View 49, Callisburg 7

Whitesboro 42, Ponder 22

Whitney 26, Grandview 21

Woodville 48, Kirbyville 7

Yoakum 41, Luling 0

CLASS 2A

Agua Dulce 28, Premont 24

Albany 47, Haskell 14

Alto 57, Hawkins 8

Alvord 7, Chico 0

Amarillo Highland Park 22, Sunray 20

Archer City 53, Ranger 6

Austin Brentwood 51, Austin Hyde Park 20

Baird 53, Roby 8

Barksdale Nueces Canyon 48, Medina 20

Bogata Rivercrest 34, Como-Pickton 14

Bremond 47, Iola 6

Bruceville-Eddy 46, Bosqueville 39

Bruni 28, Benavides 8

Burton 34, Somerville 14

Center Point 60, Sabinal 6

Centerville 42, Kerens 7

Chilton 46, Bartlett 12

Christoval 55, Miles 13

Clarendon 28, Gruver 14

Collinsville 33, Celeste 0

Cumby 34, Tioga 6

De Leon 48, Goldthwaite 7

Eldorado 61, Menard 0

Evadale 41, Colmesneil 0

Falls City 52, D'Hanis 0

Farwell 20, Bovina 18, 3OT

Frost 44, Meridian 7

Gladewater Union Grove 40, Cushing 0

Grapeland 35, Saratoga West Hardin 0

Groveton 32, Shelbyville 12

Hale Center 40, Floydada 6

Harleton 22, Garrison 14

Hawley 50, Forsan 7

Hearne 35, Marlin 28

Holland 41, Thrall 13

Jewett Leon 32, Cayuga 28

Joaquin 38, Tenaha 0

Kenedy 21, Wallis Brazos 6

La Pryor 46, Pettus 0

La Villa 43, Woodsboro 0

Leakey 68, Prairie Lea 0

Linden-Kildare 28, Beckville 24

Lindsay 19, Seymour 0

Mart 48, Dawson 6

Mason 54, Harper 0

Maud 32, Overton 20

McCamey 33, Iraan 0

Milano 6, Rosebud-Lott 0

Moody 35, Axtell 21

Mount Enterprise 38, Detroit 36

Muenster 49, Era 0

Normangee 61, Malakoff Cross Roads 26

Ozona 25, Winters 6

Pineland West Sabine 44, Hull-Daisetta 20

Post 53, New Deal 0

Price Carlisle 35, Big Sandy 28

Ralls 54, Crosbyton 8

Refugio 64, Ben Bolt 8

Riesel 28, Itasca 20

Runge 21, Charlotte 20

San Augustine 62, Deweyville 0

San Saba 48, Crawford 28

Sanford-Fritch 54, Boys Ranch 8

Santa Maria 48, Riviera Kaufer 7

Santo 45, Petrolia 20

Seagraves 40, Springlake-Earth 12

Shamrock 59, Munday 38

Simms Bowie 38, Clarksville 22

Smyer 42, New Home 24

Snook 60, Louise 33

Stinnett West Texas 77, Panhandle 52

Stratford 53, Booker 0

Sudan 59, Plains 0

Sundown 54, Olton 22

Tahoka 41, Lockney 8

Three Rivers 49, Freer 14

Tom Bean 32, Trenton 26

Valley Mills 45, Hico 6

Valley View 73, Founders Classical Academy 0

Weimar 49, Yorktown 18

Wellington 58, Memphis 0

Wheeler 48, Quanah 6

Windthorst 49, Electra 18

Wink 44, Van Horn 18

Wolfe City 61, Quinlan Boles 6

Wortham 26, Hubbard 20, OT

CLASS 1A

Amherst 64, Cotton Center 18

Aquilla 51, Gholson 6

Avalon 60, Penelope 24

Balmorhea 64, Fort Davis 0

Blackwell 64, Trent 0

Blanket 49, Mullin 0

Blum 48, Abbott 0

Brackett 62, Junction 2

Bynum 47, Morgan 42

Calvert 48, Buckholts 0

Crowell 32, Paducah 28

Eden 52, Veribest 0

Evant 50, Lometa 0

Forestburg 39, Bowie Gold-Burg 27

Garden City 60, Roscoe Highland 12

Gilmer Union Hill 68, Fruitvale 0

Gordon 54, Gustine 8

Grandfalls-Royalty 58, Imperial Buena Vista 12

Hamlin 41, Cross Plains 0

Ira 58, Aspermont 16

Jayton 62, Lueders-Avoca 8

Jonesboro 59, Zephyr 12

Knox City 61, Chillicothe 14

Lamesa Klondike 46, Lenorah Grady 0

Lingleville 40, Santa Anna 19

Loop 74, Wilson 26

Loraine 54, Moran 6

May 72, Gorman 48

McDade 46, Oglesby 0

McLean 60, Turkey Valley 14

Milford 80, Coolidge 62

Morton 20, Wellman-Union 8

Nazareth 62, Hart 12

Newcastle 79, Saint Jo 70

O'Donnell 46, Ackerly Sands 0

Oakwood 32, Apple Springs 13

Perrin-Whitt 28, Bryson 24

Petersburg 38, Happy 36

Richland Springs 62, Cherokee 15

Robert Lee 108, Paint Rock 74

Rochelle 58, Smoking for Jesus Ministry 19

Ropesville Ropes 64, Meadow 16

Sidney 66, Rising Star 25

Spur 58, Hermleigh 6

Strawn 52, Bluff Dale 6

Trinidad 46, Chester 0

Walnut Springs 61, Three Way 42

Westbrook 36, Water Valley 22

Whitharral 66, Anton 62

Woodson 56, Benjamin 32

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Argyle Liberty Christian 62, Addison Trinity 28

Austin Regents 48, Austin St. Michael 7

Austin TSD 28, Waco Reicher 6

Austin Veritas 60, Round Rock Christian 0

Bay Area Christian 34, Frassati Catholic 7

Beaumont Kelly 43, Cristo Rey Jesuit 0

Bellaire Episcopal 34, Houston Christian 7

Boerne Geneva 49, San Marcos Baptist Academy 0

Brownsville St. Joseph 32, SA St. Anthony 13

Bryan Allen Academy 58, Grace Christian 13

Bryan St. Joseph 63, Lake Jackson Brazosport 48

CC John Paul 27, SA Christian 15

Conroe Covenant 65, Alpha Omega 18

Dallas Christian 42, McKinney Christian 0

Dallas Parish Episcopal 47, Plano John Paul II 7

Dallas St. Mark 31, Dallas Episcopal 24

Fort Worth Christian 50, Carrollton Prince of Peace 11

FW Country Day 33, FW Trinity Valley 13

FW Nolan 42, FW All Saints 21

Garland Christian 55, Legacy Classical Christian 7

Houston Kinkaid 41, Houston St. John's 7

Houston Lutheran North 66, Pasadena First Baptist 35

Houston Lutheran South 55, Cypress Community Christian 28

Houston The Village 28, Katy Pope John 21

Irving Cistercian 41, Arlington Oakridge 21

Irving The Highlands 69, Red Oak Ovilla 42

John Cooper 41, Austin SPC Combined Saints 7

Lubbock Christian 20, Willow Park Trinity Christian 13

Marble Falls Faith 82, Austin Hill Country 44

Muenster Sacred Heart 16, FW Lake Country 14

New Braunfels Christian 63, Bulverde Bracken 30

Plano Prestonwood 26, Dallas Bishop Lynch 10

SA Antonian 44, Houston St. Pius X 26

SA Central Catholic 37, Tomball Concordia 7

Seguin Lifegate 64, Houston Texas Christian 30

Shiner St. Paul 21, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 14

Temple Central Texas 41, SA St. Gerard 0

Tomball Rosehill 24, Bryan Brazos Christian 12

Victoria St. Joseph 55, Houston Westbury Christian 0

OTHER

Austin St. Dominic Savio 45, Houston Northland Christian 14

Casady , Okla. 42, Dallas Greenhill 33

Community Christian 51, Arlington St. Paul 40

Corinth Classical 40, Frisco Leadership Prep 12

Irving Faustina Academy 46, Longview Trinity 20

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 34, Claude 10

Lubbock Trinity 49, FW Temple Christian 12

McKinney Cornerstone Christian Academy 59, Dallas Academy 13

Melissa CHANT 59, TACA Storm 14

Mount Calm def. Kopperl , forfeit

Plano Coram Deo 51, Longview Heritage 6

Spring Branch Living Rock 54, San Marcos Hill Country Christian 6

Tribe Consolidated 46, Victoria Home School 0

Weatherford Christian 59, Tyler East Texas Christian 6

Westlake Academy 49, Haslet Heritage 7

Wichita Falls Notre Dame 52, Wichita Falls Wichita Christian 6

Scores for Oct. 24

CLASS 6A

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Duncanville (7-0);W: 39-7, Richardson Pearce;1

2.;Katy (7-0);W: 47-0, Katy Seven Lakes;2

3.;Allen (7-0);W: 58-33, Dallas Jesuit;3

4.;Longview (7-0);W: 49-13, Rockwall-Heath;4

5.;Galena Park North Shore (6-1);W: 63-0, Baytown Sterling;5

6.;Southlake Carroll (7-0);W: 62-7, Keller Fossil Ridge;6

7.;Converse Judson (7-0);W: 30-13, Smithson Valley;7

8.;Beaumont West Brook (7-0);W: 35-12, La Porte;8

9.;Cy-Fair (7-0);W: 35-0, Houston Stratford;9

10.;DeSoto (7-0);W: 54-7, Grand Prairie;10

11.;Spring Westfield (6-1);W: 49-6, Aldine MacArthur;11

12.;Humble Atascocita (6-1);W: 61-6, Pasadena Dobie;12

13.;Arlington Martin (6-1);W: 21-3, Arlington;13

14.;Lake Travis (6-1);Idle;14

15.;Austin Westlake (6-1);W: 69-31, Austin Del Valle;15

16.;Dickinson (7-1);W: 33-17, League City Clear Springs;16

17.;Denton Guyer (6-1);W: 42-10, Keller;17

18.;Cedar Hill (5-2);W: 28-24, Mansfield Lake Ridge;18

19.;Midland Lee (7-0);W: 62-7, Odessa;19

20.;Austin Vandegrift (8-0);W: 42-17, Round Rock Westwood;20

21.;SA Northside Brandeis (7-0);W: 47-0, SA Holmes;21

22.;Katy Tompkins (7-1);W: 28-0, Katy Mayde Creek;22

23.;Klein Oak (7-1);W: 34-14, Conroe Oak Ridge;23

24.;Schertz Clemens (6-1);W: 58-24, San Marcos;24

25.;Euless Trinity (7-1);W: 41-20, Weatherford;NR

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Frisco Lone Star (7-0);W: Lewisville The Colony, 41-38;1

2.;Alvin Shadow Creek (7-0);W: Friendswood, 51-6;2

3.;Denton Ryan (7-0);W: Carrollton Creekview, 62-6;3

4.;Dallas Highland Park (6-1);W: Dallas Samuell, 56-6;4

5.;Lufkin (6-1);W: Tomball, 55-22;5

6.;Cedar Park (7-1);W: Hutto, 20-16;10

7.;Lancaster (6-1);W: Dallas Adams, 63-0;7

8.;SA Wagner (7-1);W: SA Jefferson, 56-0;8

9.;Abilene Cooper (8-0);W: Amarillo Caprock, 51-24;9

10.;Hutto (5-1);L: Cedar Park, 20-16;6

___

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Aledo (6-1);W: Cleburne, 45-0;1

2.;Manvel (7-0);Idle;2

3.;CC Calallen (7-0);W: CC Tuloso-Midway, 35-14;3

4.;A&M Consolidated (7-0);W: Katy Paetow, 55-17;4

5.;Fort Bend Marshall (7-1);W: Houston Sharpstown, 70-2;5

6.;Lubbock Cooper (6-1);W: WF Rider, 45-13;6

7.;Huntsville (5-2);W: Lamar Consolidated, 35-21;7

8.;Red Oak (6-1);W: Dallas Adamson, 70-0;8

9.;Port Lavaca Calhoun (5-2);W: Floresville, 63-14;9

10.;Kerrville Tivy (6-1);W: SA Memorial, 62-0;NR

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Argyle (7-0);W: 65-44, Paris;1

2.;Carthage (7-0);W: 44-14, Tyler Chapel Hill;2

3.;Waco La Vega (6-1);W: 42-10, Stephenville;3

4.;Decatur (7-0);W: 38-31, Springtown;4

5.;Dumas (7-0);Idle;5

6.;Brownwood (7-0);Idle;6

7.;Needville (6-1) ;Idle;8

8.;Lampasas (6-1);W: 52-10, Liberty Hill;9

9.;Springtown (6-1);L: 38-31, Decatur;7

10.;Melissa (5-2);W: 29-17, Celina;10

___

CLASS 4A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Texarkana Pleasant Grove (7-1);W: 37-24, Gilmer;2

2.;Waco Connally (8-0);W: 42-26, Mexia;1

3.;West Orange-Stark (4-1);Idle;3

4.;Midland Greenwood (8-0);W: 41-0, Snyder;4

5.;Lubbock Estacado (8-0);W: 27-0, Dalhart;5

6.;Gilmer (5-3);L: 37-24, Texarkana Pleasant Grove;6

7.;Sunnyvale (7-0);W: 58-17, Nevada Community;7

8.;Geronimo Navarro (7-0);W: 54-0, Austin Eastside Memorial;8

9.;Iowa Park (6-1);W: 42-0, Vernon;9

10.;Jasper (5-1) ;W: 53-7, Huntington;10

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Grandview (7-0);W: Groesbeck, 42-0;1

2.;Wall (7-0);W: Tuscola Jim Ned, 14-7;3

3.;Malakoff (6-1);W: Dallas A+ Academy, 72-0;2

4.;Bushland (7-0);W: Littlefield, 41-7;4

5.;Diboll (7-0);W: Elkhart, 48-0;6

6.;Pottsboro (8-0);W: Bonham, 61-6;7

7.;Eastland (7-0);W: Breckenridge, 76-34;10

8.;Troy (7-1);W: Rockdale, 62-44;NR

9.;Jefferson (6-1);Idle;9

10.;Rockdale (6-1);L: Troy, 62-44;5

___

CLASS 3A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Canadian (7-0);W: Childress, 41-14;1

2.;East Bernard (8-0);W: Ganado, 27-14;2

3.;Newton (6-1);W: Hemphill, 58-22;3

4.;Rogers (7-0);W: Hamilton, 46-14;5

5.;Gunter (7-1);W: WF City View, 31-27;4

6.;Abernathy (6-1);W: Coahoma, 42-0;6

7.;Cisco (6-1);W: San Angelo TLC, 75-0;7

8.;Omaha Pewitt (7-0);W: DeKalb, 32-26;8

9.;Poth (6-1);W: Skidmore-Tynan, 33-9;9

10.;Palmer (7-0);W: Edgewood, 41-16;10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Refugio (7-0);W: 83-14, Freer;1

2.;Shiner (8-0);W: 52-7, Weimar;2

3.;San Saba (7-0);W: 56-0, Hico;3

4.;San Augustine (6-0);W: 66-39, Groveton;4

5.;Hawley (7-0);Idle;5

6.;New Deal (7-0);W: 42-0, Floydada;6

7.;Holland (8-0);W: 59-0, Rosebud-Lott;7

8.;Alto (7-0);W: 29-7, Price Carlisle;8

9.;Post (7-0);W: 48-21, Olton;9

10.;Mason (5-2);W: 62-6, Junction;10

___

CLASS 2A DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Falls City (6-1);W: 63-14, Runge;1

2.;Albany (5-2);W: 49-0, Roscoe;2

3.;Mart (4-3);W: 63-0, Wortham;3

4.;Stratford (7-1);W: 40-19, Vega;4

5.;Grapeland (7-1);W: 53-16, Lovelady;5

6.;Wellington (6-1);W: 50-6, Munday;6

7.;Hamlin (5-2);W: 51-7, Haskell;7

8.;Flatonia (7-1);W: 28-0, Somerville;8

9.;Wheeler (6-1);W: 68-2, Shamrock;9

10.;Ralls (7-0);W: 40-6, Smyer;10

___

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION I

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Balmorhea (7-0);Idle;1

2.;Gail Borden County (7-0);W: Ackerly Sands, 53-0;2

3.;McLean (6-1);Idle;3

4.;White Deer (6-1);Idle;4

5.;Milford (5-2);Idle;5

6.;Leakey (7-0);Idle;6

7.;Ira (8-0);W: Spur, 54-24;7

8.;Sterling City (8-0);W: Westbrook, 60-12;8

9.;Paducah (6-1);W: Chillicothe, 76-28;9

10.;Rankin (6-1);W: Barksdale Nueces Canyon, 68-14;10

__

CLASS 1A SIX-MAN DIVISION II

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Jayton (8-0);W: Roby, 54-6;1

2.;Grandfalls-Royalty (7-1);W: Lueders-Avoca, 65-20;2

3.;Richland Springs (6-0);W: Valera Panther Creek, forfeit;3

4.;Blackwell (7-0);W: Lubbock Kingdom Prep, 70-42;4

5.;Calvert (4-3);W: Bryan Christian Homeschool, 45-0;5

6.;Strawn (4-3);Idle;6

7.;Gordon (6-1);Idle;7

8.;Matador Motley County (4-3);Idle;8

9.;Groom (5-2);W: Hedley, 58-8;9

10.;Blanket (6-2);W: Rising Star, 57-0;10

___

11-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Cedar Hill Trinity (6-1);W: McKinney Christian, 51-0;1

2.;FW Nolan (7-0);Idle;2

3.;Houston Second Baptist (7-0);W: Houston Westbury Christian, 56-0;3

4.;Austin Regents (6-1);W: Austin Hyde Park Baptist, 41-0;4

5.;Dallas Parish Episcopal (6-1);W: Dallas Bishop Lynch, 54-14;5

___

SIX-MAN PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Rank;School (record);Last week's result;Prv rank

1.;Baytown Christian (6-0);Idle;1

2.;Dallas Lakehill Prep (6-0);W: Lucas Christian, 55-0;2

3.;Houston Emery-Weiner (6-1);W: SA Lutheran, 49-0;3

4.;Watauga Harvest Christian (7-0);Idle;4

5.;Bulverde Bracken (6-1);W: Kerrville Our Lady of the Hills, 43-22;5

Thursday night scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 6A

Aldine MacArthur 14, Aldine Nimitz 7

Cypress Creek 59, Houston Northbrook 0

Cypress Fairbanks 69, Houston Spring Woods 0

Dallas Skyline 56, Dallas Molina 0

Duncanville 48, Dallas White 0

EP Montwood 36, EP Franklin 16

Fort Bend Kempner 21, Fort Bend Austin 14

Galena Park North Shore 54, Beaumont West Brook 25

Garland Sachse 17, Garland Lakeview Centennial 14

Hewitt Midway 35, Killeen Shoemaker 15

Houston Lamar 33, Houston Westbury 14

Humble Kingwood 58, Pasadena 12

Katy Mayde Creek 41, Katy Seven Lakes 31

Klein Cain 36, Conroe Oak Ridge 7

Pasadena Dobie 68, Pasadena Rayburn 0

Richmond George Ranch 29, Alief Elsik 13

SA Northside Jay 25, SA Northside Taft 8

CLASS 5A

Alvin Shadow Creek 24, Richmond Foster 17

Boerne-Champion 30, Uvalde 0

Brownsville Memorial 29, PSJA Southwest 0

Brownsville Porter 24, PSJA Memorial 19

CC King 57, CC Carroll 6

Denton Ryan 42, Carrollton Turner 0

Frisco Reedy 38, Frisco Lebanon Trail 3

Manvel 44, Houston Sterling 26

McKinney North 38, Tyler 28

Mission Memorial 20, Brownsville Pace 15

N. Richland Hills Birdville 44, Carrollton Smith 0

SA Brackenridge 43, SA Edison 0

SA Lanier 30, SA Highlands 6

SA Southwest 36, SA Harlandale 2

CLASS 4A

Alvarado 55, Dallas Hillcrest 7

Cuero 69, Austin Eastside Memorial 0

Houston North Forest 28, Worthing 21

Kennedale 46, FW Diamond Hill-Jarvis 0

La Feria 28, Rio Grande City La Grulla 23

La Marque 49, Houston Washington 0

Lubbock Estacado 14, Perryton 0

CLASS 1A

Loop 45, Southland 0

Matador Motley County 54, Afton Patton Springs 6

May 60, Santa Anna 6

Rankin 62, Fort Davis 14

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Tyler Street 64, Tyler East Texas Christian 18 ___ Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

