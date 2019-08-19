Former teammates, NFL players react to death of Cedric Benson

Getty Images

HOUSTON - Former teammates and NFL players are mourning and remembering the life of former NFL running back Cedric Benson.

Benson was killed in a motorcycle crash Saturday night in Austin, officials said. He was 36.

Here is how the sports community is reacting:

Mack Brown, former University of Texas head coach, released the following statement:

“Sally and I are just grief-stricken with Cedric’s passing. He was as good as you’ll ever see as a football player and as tough as they come. But what I’ll remember most is what a special, special person he was. We always enjoyed talking with him because he was such a bright and unique guy. There will never be another one like him, and he will be dearly missed by so many. It’s just heartbreaking, but we feel very fortunate to have had him in our lives.”

Saddened by the reports on the passing of Cedric Benson. We’ve coached a lot of tough players but none were tougher than Cedric. He was a true spirit. Our thoughts and prayers are with his friends and family on this sad day. pic.twitter.com/6afR0AFiJW — Mack Brown (@CoachMackBrown) August 18, 2019

Make sure you live life because you never know when God will call you home!! Tell someone you love them...#resteasy coach Drake bro Cedric Benson cousin PJ Peter SIMON!😥🤘🏿💯 to close to home pic.twitter.com/VHd9IzkLCa — Vince Young (@VinceYoung10) August 18, 2019

Current University of Texas head coach Tom Herman released the following statement:

“It’s an unbelievably sad day with the news of the passing of Cedric Benson. We lost a true Longhorn Legend, one of the best running backs in college football history and a really special man. He was far too young, and my heart aches for his family, friends and the entire Longhorn community. Our thoughts and prayers are with them all.”

Rest In Peace to Cedric Benson, A Texas Legend gone too soon pic.twitter.com/RthHjygryQ — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) August 18, 2019

Former teammate Derrick Johnson released the following statement:

“Being two of the biggest names in our recruiting class in 2001, Cedric and I roomed together our freshman year. We became really great friends. For that freshman class, he was head of the offense and I was head of the defense. That was our mindset always. We really had a special bond that started as soon as we roomed together and carried on long after college. His favorite thing to call me was cuddy. I loved it because it reminded me of my hometown. On the field, Cedric was a workhorse and one of the toughest players I’ve ever been around. He will always be remembered as a Texas legend and best of all a really good friend that I can tell my kids about. It’s a very sad day, but I’m so lucky to have had such a wonderful relationship and so many great memories.”

It's been a rough day for everyone who knew & loved Cedric Benson. Still can't believe it. He was a great man & an incredible running back. He made me a better football player & for that I am forever grateful. Truly heartbroken over his death. Rest in peace Ced. We love you. 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/Txeo7pFakP — Thomas Q. Jones (@thomasqjones) August 19, 2019

To my man Cedric B. I remember hearing all of these football stories about you when the bears drafted you 4th overall. You and I always got along..even with pads on, if I hit you or you hit me a little harder than… https://t.co/bCTxktKQfQ — Lance Briggs (@LanceBriggs) August 18, 2019

My condolences 2 the Benson family. Never easy when someone a part of the brotherhood pases. Especially when young. I was only w/ Ced 4 one in Gb but the few convos I had with him , I could tell he was a different type of guy which I appreciated. Take nothin 4 granted. Gratitude — Ryan Grant (@RyanGrant25) August 18, 2019

Very sad day. Just got word that my boy CB passed away. Our prayers are with his family. You will be missed. #RIPCedricBenson — Donald Driver (@Donald_Driver80) August 18, 2019

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.