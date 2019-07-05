Former College Park HS star Quentin Grimes transfers to U of H

Quentin Grimes #5 of the Kansas Jayhawks reacts to a play against the Auburn Tigers during their game in the Second Round of the NCAA Basketball Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena on March 23, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by…

HOUSTON - Former College Park high school basketball star Quentin Grimes had already posted on social media last week that he was coming back home to Houston to play with the Cougars.

On Friday, the University of Houston made it official, announcing Grimes will transfer from Kansas to UH to play for head coach Kelvin Sampson.

As an NCAA Division I transfer, Grimes will sit out the 2019-20 season, but practice daily with the Cougars. He will compete as a redshirt sophomore beginning with the 2020-21 season and have three years of eligibility remaining.

"One of the things I have always liked about Quentin is his basketball IQ and his ability to make plays. Everyone knows he can score, but one of his biggest strengths is being a playmaker," Sampson said. "Quentin is pretty good at a lot of things but what he does really well is think the game. That's how he is going to help us. I am excited to welcome Quentin and his family to Houston Basketball."

"We had a great visit when my family came to Houston, and I knew a lot of the guys on the team. I liked they way they embraced me and made me feel welcome," Grimes said. "I liked everything about Coach Sampson and the way he coaches the game. He is a players’ coach. He lets his players play through mistakes, but he still coaches them hard."

Grimes returns to Houston after competing during the 2018-19 season at Kansas. He started all 36 games for the Jayhawks, posting 13 games with double-digit points and finishing second on the team with 72 assists.

He was a 5-star recruit and McDonald’s All-American while competing for head coach Clifton McNeely at College Park High School in The Woodlands.

As a senior in 2017-18, he averaged 29.5 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists per game in leading College Park to the District 12-6A title.

