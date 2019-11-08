5 NFL players you'll want for your daily fantasy plays

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - NOVEMBER 03: Ryan Tannehill #17 of the Tennessee Titans during their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 03, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - After a couple of weeks off due to the Astros' World Series and the Texans playing in London, we’re back to help you during some really heavy bye weeks in the NFL.

Here are five players you could fill your roster with, plus could be good daily fantasy plays:

Ryan Tannehill

Position: QB

Team: Tennessee Titans

Tannehill has been solid for the Titans and has a plus matchup against a fast-paced Chiefs team that struggles in the secondary. Patrick Mahomes is back for the Chiefs, meaning the Titans, in all likelihood will trail for much of the game – meaning, they throw.

Predicted Points (Standard): 17.8

Kalen Ballage

Position: RB

Team: Miami Dolphins

Many times, fantasy football is less about real-life usefulness and more about opportunity. Ballage, by all accounts, isn’t a terrific running back. He’s averaging 2.0 yards per carry. That’s not good. That being said, Kenyan Drake has been traded and Mark Walton has been suspended. Ballage should get plenty of carries and many times, volume = points.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 10.2/10.2

Zach Pascal

Position: WR

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Texans fans may know him as the No. 2 Colts wide receiver who torched Houston. Pascal has been good since that week, and now faces a porous Dolphins defense with T.Y. Hilton injured. Pascal will be targeted frequently and has shown he can turn opportunities into points. I like him to go 6-81-1 this week.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 14.1/20.1

Chester Rogers

Position: WR

Team: Indianapolis Colts

Same thing here to a lesser degree. Rogers will take over Pascals role in the Colts' offense with Hilton injured. Whatever volume Pascal has been getting is what you can expect from Rogers. He hasn’t had a ton of success, but Rogers caught a touchdown last week, so you can hope.

Projected Points (Standard/PPR): 4.3/7.3

O.J. Howard

Position: TE

Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Howard was a hot draft pick early in the season but has done absolutely nothing all year. His best game is four catches for 66 yards. He doesn’t have a touchdown. His best catch likely came in an Astros-Rays game. The Arizona Cardinals have been awful against the tight end and the Bucs-Cardinals matchup will be the fastest-paced game of the weekend. It’s worth a shot if your TE is on the bench.

