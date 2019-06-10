First-year TSU coach Clarence McKinney sets sights on successful camp

HOUSTON - Camp is in session for Texas Southern University's Clarence McKinney. The Tigers' first-year coach is hosting a minicamp for area high school players this week.

“We are evaluating guys, see who we feel like can play at Texas Southern,” McKinney said. “And at the same time, we are trying to give them tools to become better football players."

McKinney and college coaches from throughout the country are on hand working with these talented student-athletes.

"Best part of coaching is when you can get a raw guy and you can mold them and give them tools to use in their toolkit," McKinney said.

One of the players participating is Bryce Ganious, from Second Baptist.

"Camp is awesome. I'm learning. I've got great mentors around me, great field, a great place to be at," Ganious said.

McKinney will soon turn his attention back to his team when they meet for fall camp. The Tigers will kick off the regular season on Aug. 31 versus Prairie View A&M.

2019 TSU schedule:

Aug. 31 vs. Prairie View A&M

Sept. 7 at Incarnate World

Sept. 14 at Louisiana Lafayette

Sept. 28 at Houston Baptist

Oct. 5 at Alabama A&M

Oct. 12 vs. Missouri S&T

Oct. 19 vs. Southern, at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas

Oct. 26 at Mississippi Valley State

Nov. 2 at Grambling

Nov. 9 vs. Alabama State

Nov. 23 at Arkansas-Pine Bluff

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.