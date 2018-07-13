FIRST TIMER: Charlie Morton added to 2018 AL All-Star roster

HOUSTON - Charlie Morton will be making his All-Star Game debut this season after he was named as a replacement Friday.

The 11-year veteran is in his second season with the Astros, and holds an 11-2 record with a 2.96 ERA and 146 strikeouts in 19 starts.

Morton's addition gives the Astros a MLB-best six players on the AL roster, which will be managed by Houston's coaching staff. He will join second baseman Jose Altuve, third baseman Alex Bregman, starting pitcher Gerrit Cole, outfielder George Springer and starting pitcher Justin Verlander.

A.J. Hinch will become the second Astros skipper to manage an All-Star team. Phil Garner led the 2006 National League squad. Hinch and his coaching staff will be joined by Rick Dauer, who served as the team's first base coach last season.

Morton and Bregman will be making their All-Star debuts. Verlander will be making his seventh appearance, Altuve will be making his sixth appearance and Cole and Springer are making their second trip to the Midsummer Classic.

Bregman will also take part in the Home Run Derby, becoming the first Astro to take part in the competition since Lance Berkman in 2008.

