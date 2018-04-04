First look at Astros 2017 World Series championship rings

HOUSTON - The Astros handed out the World Series championship rings Tuesday to members of last season's team.

The rings feature the Houston skyline, the team mantra from last season (Earned History), the Astros team logo encrusted in diamonds, Minute Maid Park with the Commissioner's Trophy and the results of each playoff series, among other features.

The "H" logo is encrusted in 11 custom cut diamonds, representing each of the team's 11 playoff victories.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.