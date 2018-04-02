Excitement growing as fans prepare for Astros home-opener

HOUSTON - Astros fans couldn’t hide their excitement, hours before the home opener Monday night.

It was a street party with "Polish Pete and the Polka I Hardly Know Her Band" outside Minute Maid Park.

“We’ve been playing for many, many, many years," Polish Pete said. "Playing the polkas all over the country, but right here in Houston’s our hometown and we love those Houston Astros."

Other fans, even some from out of the country, stopped by for their Astros gear.

“We came from Taiwan," said fan Henry Wen. "We are here for Houston Rockets and Astros.”

Others, like Rudy Astorga, were picking up their tickets. The Astros actually chose him to carry the huge American flag onto the field during the star-spangled banner.

“I love it," Astorga said. "Being a veteran and a firefighter, and to get picked to do this -- it’s a great honor."

Fans were confident this year’s team can do it again.

“They earned it last year, now they're never settling," fan Edgar Burnett said. "I’ve been watching spring training. They look good. The last couple games, they look good, so they’re going to do it again."

Street Fest started at 1 p.m. and the game starts at 6:10 p.m.

