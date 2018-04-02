Excitement builds for Astros fans as home-opener approaches

HOUSTON - Last-minute preparations were underway Sunday at Minute Maid Park ahead of the home-opener for the Houston Astros.

Field crews, armed with rollers, were painting the words "opening day" on the grass of the field to welcome fans back Monday for another season.

“I’m excited for tomorrow, for our first game at home,” said fan Carlos Velazquez.

The Astros will take on the Baltimore Orioles on their home turf. It’s the first of three consecutive games.

Jason Lynger has been a fan of the Astros since the 1990s. He traveled from Connecticut to be in Houston for the home-opener.

“I’m very excited they won the World Series, so I had to come down for opening day and the rings on day two,” Lynger said.

Houston-native Anthony Cruz said with fans from all over the world supporting the World Series champs, the team is strong enough to win back-to-back championships.

“Now they have a target on their backs because they are the champs, and they’re going to get everyone’s best now,” Cruz said. “So it’s going to be a good season, I think, and they’re going to do it back to back.”

Coming off of a big win last season, some fans have never been more excited for the opening day at home.

