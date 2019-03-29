Ed Oliver improves draft stock at Pro Day

HOUSTON - The University of Houston’s Ed Oliver was already projected to be a top 10 NFL draft pick, but at UH’s Pro Day, he may have just raised his draft stock even higher.

Oliver, who opted out of the 40-yard dash at the combine, clocked an official 4.73 seconds on Thursday inside the Cougars' practice bubble.

Representatives from every team in the league were on hand, and they were very impressed with the speed of 281-pound Oliver.

Scouts were also impressed with his 4.22-second shuttle time, which would have ranked second among all defensive linemen at the combine.

After the workout, Oliver said he was happy with how things went and ready for the draft.

“I’ll be anxious, but I won’t be nervous or disappointed about wherever I go. I’m more than happy to just have a family, to go to an organization to play for and represent. Right now, I’m not necessarily with UH and I’m not with an NFL team, so I’m an orphan right now. I’m just looking for a home,” he said.

The first round of the NFL draft begins April 25.

