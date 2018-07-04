Dynamo score twice in stoppage time for 2-2 tie with LAFC

HOUSTON - Mauro Manotas and Philippe Senderos both scored in stoppage time to help the Houston Dynamo to a 2-2 tie with Los Angeles FC on Tuesday night.

The opening kickoff was delayed more than 90 minutes due to lightning in the area.

Senderos made it 2-2 in the sixth minute of stoppage time when his volley of a header by Alberth Elis deflected off defender Mark-Anthony Kaye into the net.

Latif Blessing gave LAFC (9-4-4) a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute, rolling a side-netter past the outstretched arms of diving goalkeeper Joe Willis and Kaye doubled the advantage in the 72nd.

Manotas ran onto long pass from DaMarcus Beasley and slipped past defender Laurent Ciman before beating goalkeeper Tyler Miller to pull the Dynamo (6-6-3) within a goal in the fourth minute of stoppage time.

LAFC is unbeaten in its last four games.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.