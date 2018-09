HOUSTON - The Houston Dynamo will look to capture their first ever Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night when they host the Philadelphia Union at BBVA Compass Stadium.

As they prepare for the Cup Final, Dynamo assistant coach Davy Arnaud stopped by the KPRC 2 Studio to discuss the match with KPRC sports anchor Adam Wexler.

The Dynamo and Union are set for a 7pm kick-off on Wednesday night.

