Dynamo advance to first US Open Cup final with win against Los Angeles

HOUSTON - The Houston Dynamo advanced to their first U.S. Open Cup final Wednesday with a penalty-kicks win against Los Angeles FC.

Regulation at BBVA Compass Stadium ended with a 3-3 tie after the Dynamo dropped a two-goal lead in the final minutes. After a scoreless 30 minutes of extra time, the match was settled with penalty kicks.

After eight rounds of kicks, Houston beat LAFC 7-6.

The Dynamo will host Philadelphia on Sept. 26 for the Cup final.

Next up, Houston is at Columbus Crew SC on Saturday.

