Division control? Astros lose grasp on AL West 36 games into season

HOUSTON - The Astros, at 21-15 entering Monday's series-opener against the A's, trail the Angels by 1 game in the division.

That inspired us to do some digging to see how the division shake-up went down last season.

Last season, the Houston Astros won the American League West division by 21 games over the Los Angeles Angels en route to the franchise's first-ever World Series championship.

The Astros led the division for most of the season, but trailed the Los Angeles Angels 10 games into the season.

Last season, April 13, 2017, was the last day Houston did not hold the outright division lead. The Astros finished the season with 101 wins and 61 losses.

Through 36 games, Houston was 25-11, and the team held an eight-game lead in the division a season ago. The Astros had scored 173 runs and allowed 128 runs at that time.

So far this season, Houston has scored 166 runs and allowed 103.

Houston is on the road for three games at Oakland before returning to Minute Maid Park for three games against the Rangers on Mother's Day weekend.

Houston also faces the Cleveland Indians seven times in the coming weeks.

May also includes a three-game trip to Yankees Stadium and closes with a four-game set hosting the Boston Red Sox.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.